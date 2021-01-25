ProColombia Launches an Illustrative Handbook for Nature Tourism Guides to Inspire Eco-Conscious Travelers

Every year, people leave unused time-off on the table, and with growing interest in sustainable travel, Colombia is perfect for nature lovers planning future vacations. The guide includes information about the country's rich biodiversity and nature offerings, as well as 50 podcasts and factsheets available in Spanish and soon, English. It's free of charge and available here .

"The launch of this guide represents a step in the right direction for the development of sustainable nature and adventure tourism," said Flavia Santoro, president of ProColombia. According to the Vice Minister of Tourism, Julián Guerrero Orozco, "the guide will surely become a handy tool for tourist guides in helping them understand the country's natural heritage. At the same time, it will be incredibly useful for curious travelers who have an interest in Colombian nature. The idea is for all Colombians and foreigners to have access to it, which will also help us take care of our natural wealth. People tend to protect those areas they know and love, and this document is a contribution to the knowledge of our country."

The project is supported by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), "Riqueza Natural" Program, the Humboldt Institute, the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), and Punto Aparte Editors.

Colombia is poised to be a top destination this year, making top travel lists such as the New York Times' "52 Places to Love in 2021." Tourism is also rapidly rebounding. Since September, 533 international weekly air frequencies from 20 countries have already been reactivated.

As eco-conscious travelers continue seeking socially-distanced outdoor experiences, Colombia provides a plethora of natural offerings. It's the second most biodiverse country in the world, and #1 in bird species. It also has 27 sustainable tourist destinations certified by the Colombian Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Tourism, and recently became a founding member of The Future of Tourism Coalition.

