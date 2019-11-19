Pro.Com Partners with SoFi to Make Home Improvements Even Easier

SEATTLE, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro.com , the premier digital platform focused exclusively on building custom homes and major remodels from start to finish, announced a new partnership Tuesday with online personal finance company SoFi, aimed at revolutionizing how homeowners finance and complete their remodels, renovations and upgrades.

"From day one, we set out to remove the stresses, hurdles, and red tape that are typically associated with home improvement projects in order to make the process as seamless and enjoyable as possible for the homeowner," said Pro.com CEO and founder Matt Williams. "By partnering with SoFi, we are alleviating another pain point for users by bringing financing options directly to their phone and fingertips."

As a result of the partnership, Pro.com users can find a local contractor that is right for their project and then apply directly for a SoFi Personal Loan to be considered for financing in just two minutes by a trusted lender.

"SoFi is proud to partner with top tier home remodelers like Pro.com," said Jennifer Nuckles, Business Head, Partnerships at SoFi. "We believe that our Personal Loans, which were awarded NerdWalletTM 2019 Best Personal Loan for Home Improvement, offer competitive financial solutions for homeowners embarking upon major home renovation projects."

In addition, Pro.com recently became one of the construction and home improvement industry's first adopters of paperless billings for customers, eliminating yet another headache often faced by homeowner's simply trying to improve their living space.

Pro.com currently operates in seven major US markets (Denver, Phoenix, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle) with local teams that provide services including new construction, additions, remodels, and commercial products. Customers in all seven of Pro.com's markets are eligible to apply for funding with SoFi.

About Pro.com:

Founded in 2013 by a group of construction experts and former Amazon executives, Pro.com has completed thousands of projects and raised over $60 million of funding to bring remarkable home improvement experiences to top markets across the country. To learn more, visit www.Pro.com and @getyourpro.

About SoFi:

SoFi helps people achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing, and protecting give our more than 800,000 members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career services and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium TM, future home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams, opening in July 2020. For more information, visit SoFi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

SoFi Lending Corp. CFL# 6054612, NMLS #1121636 (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org). Advisory services are offered through SoFi Wealth, LLC an SEC-registered Investment adviser. Brokerage products and SoFi Money® are offered through SoFi Securities LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Neither SoFi nor its affiliates is a bank. ©2019 Social Finance, Inc.

Apple and the Apple logo are trademarks of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Google Play and the Google Play logo are trademarks of Google Inc.

©2017-2019 and TM, NerdWallet, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

SOURCE Pro.com

Related Links

http://www.Pro.com

