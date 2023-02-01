PROCOMER AND SOSA LAUNCHED AN ADVANCED MANUFACTURING ACCELERATOR FOR COSTA-RICAN COMPANIES

The joint accelerator, run by SOSA, the open innovation company, supports Costa Rican companies in developing advanced manufacturing solutions for their international expansion goals while receiving guidance from industry experts and key stakeholders.

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With the growing demand for innovative industrial solutions, PROCOMER, SOSA, and the National Learning Institute (INA), as a strategic partner, have launched a joint acceleration program to equip scaling Costa Rican advanced manufacturing companies with tools to gain a foothold for growth in the industry 4.0 market.

In an environment where industry 4.0 has a market size of USD 65 billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 218 billion by 2027, the first PROCOMER-SOSA collaboration is geared to drive Costa Rican industry 4.0 companies into the U.S.'s commercial environment.

During the 16-week accelerator, seven Costa Rican companies from various industrial sectors such as electronics, metal mechanics, automation, and others, participate in a series of business-oriented workshops and mentor sessions. Each is being coordinated and customized for successful introduction and expansion to the U.S. market.

Costa Rica is home to a total of 450 companies offering ICT products and services, such as digital transformation, process automation, and technology integration, among others. Of those 450 companies, 56 (12%) represent the sub-sector of the ICT industry, specializing in Industry 4.0 technologies, including cybersecurity, IoT, blockchain, and others.

PROCOMER, The Export Promotion Agency of Costa Rica, is an esteemed supporter of Costa Rican companies and a prominent player in trade promotion worldwide. PROCOMER's partnership with SOSA allows seven innovative Costa Rican companies to dynamically engage in the New York City ecosystem, a renowned hub that amplifies companies' challenges and successes.

"Our goal at SOSA is to expose industry 4.0 innovative technologies to manufacturers and a wide variety of corporations ready to take that next step to achieve growth and transformation" states Uzi Scheffer, CEO at SOSA.

According to Pedro Beirute, PROCOMER´s CEO, "PROCOMER, is an organization in charge of accelerating the entry of high-tech services into international markets, through innovation programs working with allies and partners. It is also responsible of creating and consolidating export companies that bring employment and well-being to the entire country. We encourage Costa Rican companies to consolidate business in the United States, which is one of the largest markets in the high-tech industry and our main destiny for exports", he said.

If you are interested in engaging with the cohort, please contact [email protected]

ABOUT PROCOMER

The Export Promotion Agency of Costa Rica (PROCOMER) is a non-state public entity responsible for promoting Costa Rican exports. PROCOMER has been established as the support pillar for Costa Rican companies; we are an inclusive institution that generates businesses with a purpose. https://www.procomer.com/

ABOUT SOSA

SOSA works with innovation teams and business units in corporations (like LG, HP, Schneider Electric, RBC, Swiss Re) and governments (like Costa Rica, Brazil, Australia Canada, and Taiwan). SOSA scouts and validates startups and technologies to bring clients the solutions they need to solve acute problems, identify opportunities, or build new products. https://www.sosa.co/

ABOUT INA

INA is a state entity that provides technical and vocational education and a key player in the Law for the Development Banking System, supporting Costa Rica's business sector. INA also works with other ecosystem stakeholders to foster companies' growth. INA joined PROCOMER in this advanced manufacturing accelerator project, contributing 90% of the total cost.

SOURCE SOSA