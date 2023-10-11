ProCon Launches New Website Showcasing Refreshed, Sustainable-Focused Brand

With its new website, proconusa.com, ProCon welcomes a strengthened brand, updated logo, and expanded information about the latest innovations and technology from the paper solutions company.

APPLETON, Wis., Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProCon—a leading provider of converting, coating, and paper sales—is introducing its refreshed brand and sustainable paper solutions with the launch of a new website, now live at proconusa.com.

The newly redesigned website offers a user-friendly interface and a wealth of valuable resources, reflecting ProCon's dedication to providing comprehensive solutions and support to its customers. The site showcases a fresh, modern design, improved navigation, and enhanced functionality, making it easier than ever for visitors to explore ProCon's offerings, access essential information, and connect with the company.

"At ProCon, we constantly strive to enhance our customers' experience, and this website reflects our commitment to providing them with the best resources and solutions available in the paper industry," said Dan Curtin, President and CEO of ProCon.

The website also reflects ProCon's commitment to sustainability by highlighting the company's latest earth-friendly innovation—Vireo, a total solution for paper, print and packaging. Expanded information on the company's Paper Converting and Paper Sales services, along with its Supply Chain Solutions can also be found on the new website.

ProCon has implemented improved contact forms and communication channels, making it easy for customers and visitors to get in touch with the company for inquiries, support, or deliveries. With locations conveniently located throughout the county, ProCon customers can now easily schedule pickup and delivery appointments with the appropriate ProCon location to maximize efficiency and help reduce freight emissions.

ProCon invites current and prospective customers, partners, and industry professionals to visit the new website at proconusa.com to experience its many features and explore the extensive range of services and solutions offered.

About ProCon:
Progressive Converting, Inc. (ProCon) was founded in 1991 by an entrepreneurial group of printing professionals who shared a profound understanding of paper, printing, and the demands of mills. Today, ProCon is the largest independent paper converter by market share in the United States and the premier converting and logistics partner for the North American paper industry. With multiple locations and distribution throughout the nation, ProCon provides high-quality converting services and innovative solutions to merchants, commercial printers, and paper mills. The introduction of Vireo Coatings offers a plastic free barrier coating technology to meet consumer packaging sustainability initiatives. For more information, visit proconusa.com.

