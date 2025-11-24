Proconex Launches Linque, a New Industrial Intelligence Company Connecting Organizations to the Future of Industry

ROYERSFORD, Pa., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Proconex, the Mid-Atlantic's trusted leader in process automation, control systems, and lifecycle services, today announces the launch of Linque, a new industrial intelligence company headquartered in Pennsylvania, built to bridge the gap between legacy operations and intelligent, AI-enabled systems.

Linque logo

Across mission-critical industries, including life sciences, energy, food and beverage, and transportation, organizations are under mounting pressure to evolve. They need connected systems, accessible data, and stronger operational performance, yet many modernization solutions still overlook operational realities or lock companies into rigid, proprietary platforms. Linque was purpose-built to offer a smarter, safer alternative.

Grounded in Proconex's 75-year legacy and strengthened by its family of specialized companies, including Atlantic Valve Services, Valspec, and Valpro, Linque introduces a platform-agnostic approach that bridges the strategic world of IT, the operational depth of OT, and the emerging potential of AI. Its mission: connect companies to the future of industry—practically, seamlessly, and at their pace.

Linque offers a suite of flagship products, VisionAI (visual inspection, foam detection, aseptic monitoring), AI-Enabled Verification, AI-Ops, AI-Production Software, and Data Architecture, supported by strategic AI consulting and services in implementation, integration, and training. These capabilities form a platform-agnostic, connected framework that works within existing infrastructure and unlocks real-time visibility, cross-silo insight, and meaningful operational value without high-risk overhauls.

"Linque is a defining step forward for Proconex and for the customers we serve," said John Otte, CEO of Proconex. Organizations have been searching for a practical way to bridge IT, OT, and AI without putting their operations at risk. Linque gives them that path—modernization on their terms, built on deep operational understanding they can trust."

Key advantages include:

Deep industrial and automation expertise paired with forward-looking IT and AI strategy

Modernization without disruption, platform lock-in, or unnecessary complexity

Platform-agnostic systems that unlock clarity, control, and cross-silo value

With Linque's launch and its offices in Royersford and San Diego, Proconex expands its footprint and strengthens its ability to deliver safer, smarter, and more profitable operations for organizations across the Mid-Atlantic and beyond.

About Linque

Linque is an industrial software and intelligence company connecting organizations to the future of industry—practically, seamlessly, and at their own pace. As the missing link between legacy systems and intelligent operations, Linque bridges the strategic world of IT, the operational depth of OT, and the potential of AI. With a hybrid, platform-agnostic approach, assist companies in navigating change with confidence and unlocking the clarity, control, and value needed to drive future-defining progress. Visit linque.com.

About Proconex

Proconex is the region's premier Emerson Impact Partner and a trusted leader in the Mid-Atlantic for process automation control systems, valves, control devices, and lifecycle services. Serving life sciences, chemical, power, refining, oil and gas, food & beverage, paper, metals, commercial, and campus markets, Proconex delivers fast, reliable solutions backed by deep local expertise and a safety-first culture. Its family of companies includes Atlantic Valve Services, Valspec, and Valpro. Visit proconexdirect.com.

Media Contact:

Amy Lowery

[email protected]

SOURCE Proconex