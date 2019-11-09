ProCopy Announces the Winner of Their 9th Annual Worst Copier Drop

TEMPE, Ariz., Nov. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProCopy Office Solutions announced today the winner of their 9th Annual "Worst Copier in AZ" Sweepstakes. After receiving months of submissions from across the valley, they have officially named the worst copier in Arizona and it belongs to Olympic Sports & Spine.

The sweepstakes ask companies to write a short essay of 75 words or less and tell the world why they have the worst copier in Arizona. The winner then receives a new digital copier from ProCopy, an amazing ASU Football experience, and their old copier, deemed the worst in Arizona, is dropped from a 100-foot crane. The winning entry was submitted by Thanh Nguyen on behalf of Olympic Sports & Spine and although the submission only included four simple words, it clearly deserved its place in the contest. The company is thrilled to be dropping its previous vendor along with their copier.

ProCopy is asking the community to join for the copier drop, either as a spectator or participant. Everyone is invited to come out to the event and if interested, ProCopy is also allowing individuals to drop their own items from the crane in exchange for donating to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Last year's event raised over $1,000 for Junior Achievement of Arizona. This year the ProCopy Foundation, ProCopy's nonprofit group which has raised over $100,000 for local youth since it was established in 2010, will be matching all donations up to $1,000 to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul. For complete information and rules about the sweepstakes, please visit: www.procopyoffice.com/worst-copier-drop

Details about tomorrow's event:

WHAT: The Worst Copier in Arizona event coincides with this week's ASU Football game. This year, the Copier Drop will coincide with the ASU vs. USC game. The tailgate party starts at 10:30 am and any guest who has tickets to the ASU game will be driven to/from the stadium via luxury coach. Arizona's worst copier will be dropped from a 100-foot crane between 12:00 and 12:30 pm.

WHO: The event is open to the public from 10:30 am-1:30 pm. ProCopy will be providing food and beverages to attendees. The event will feature ice-cold beer and a Bloody Mary Bar as well as steaks, brats, and burgers with all the fixings.

WHERE: ProCopy Office Solutions - 1917 East 5th Street Tempe, AZ 85281

1.5 miles from Sun Devil Stadium between Rio Salado & University East of McClintock

WHEN: Saturday, Nov. 9th, 2019 10:30am-1:30pm

We welcome all members of the press to cover this event.

About ProCopy Office Solutions

ProCopy is a trusted document imaging products and solutions provider that helps reduce the complexity associated with technology selection. Headquartered in Tempe, Arizona, ProCopy's mission is to provide the best customer experience and provides the most comprehensive Written Guarantee program in the industry including a 2.5 hour response time, free after-hour support and 1-year total money-back guarantee, no questions asked. ProCopy ensures the total solution with a strong focus on helping an organization reduce cost & increase revenue. To learn more about ProCopy Office solutions, visit www.procopyoffice.com.

