Procore Expands Into Preconstruction to Connect All Phases of Construction on a Single Platform

CARPINTERIA, Calif., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Procore Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of construction management software, is expanding its solutions into the preconstruction process with the introduction of two new products, Procore Bid Management and Procore Prequalification. Every stakeholder in construction – owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors – gains greater alignment on a project when transparency and collaboration are at the forefront, bringing all parties together before a shovel hits the dirt.

Thousands of Procore customers, including Barnhill Contracting and Alliance Residential, use Procore Bid Management on the Procore platform, allowing them to easily transition from one phase of construction to the next. Procore Bid Management streamlines the bidding process with tools that allow users to create bid packages, send bid invitations, communicate with bidders, collect bid sheets, and track coverage. What was previously a manual and time-consuming process is now a quick and easy solution, which takes only minutes to complete.

"The initial process of just setting up and sending the bid saves around 1-2 hours, but with Procore's process of tracking bidding intent, download logs, and bid submissions, it saves countless hours of work," said Jared Neiers, Project Engineer, Greiner Construction, Inc. "Depending on the size of project and bid, this could be up to a weeks' worth of time."

Procore Prequalification allows users to easily manage the entire qualification process, from creating and sending forms and reviewing information to approving or denying submissions, with a modern online experience. By digitizing the manual process on a secure platform, Procore Prequalification gives customers the ability to reduce the clutter caused by paperwork and avoid risks of misplacing important qualification data. Procore Prequalification will be launching in beta and available to demo at Groundbreak in Phoenix, October 8-10.

Complimenting Procore's expansion into preconstruction is the company's recent acquisition of Honest Buildings . Through Procore's existing App Marketplace integration, and in-progress product integration, Procore is committed to addressing the specific needs of owners in the preconstruction process and helping owners manage their ongoing portfolio financials.

"Expanding the ability to gather and analyze data around the built environment is and will continue improving project outcomes for everyone around price and project execution," said Lisa Picard, President and CEO of EQ Office, Blackstone's U.S. office portfolio company. "The integration of Procore and Honest Buildings's platforms radically opens a world of value to owners and contractors that will re-shape our industries."

For additional information, visit the Procore Bid Management and Procore Prequalification pages on Procore.com, or join us at Groundbreak for a live demo and more.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Our platform connects every project contributor to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has over 150 partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at www.procore.com

