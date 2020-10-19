Procore Introduces App Management Metrics to Give Visibility into Third-Party App Adoption

More than 40% of Procore customers use two or more integrations. Providing a clear understanding of how these applications are being used will allow customers to make more informed decisions. App Management Metrics gives Procore Admins the ability to maximize their technology investments by understanding how often, on which projects, and by whom third-party applications are being used.

"We rely on a number of applications that integrate with the Procore platform, and now Procore has given us the ability to easily and intuitively see how those applications are being utilized across our various projects," said Denise Balzer from Robins & Morton. "The release of App Management Metrics brings the tool full circle. The additional metrics gives us a next step advantage to see who our power users are, and use this information to make more informed decisions regarding our tech stack management."

App Management Metrics is available to all Procore customers. Additional information can be found on the Procore website .

Procore's App Marketplace provides access to more than 250 integrations and partners. Built on an infrastructure to support the evolving needs of the construction industry, Procore's open platform and ecosystem continues to grow as customers rely on software applications to share a single source of accurate and timely data, reduce rework, increase collaboration, and preserve project history.

The Procore platform provides one place for project teams to work together with an integrated set of construction applications that are mobile-ready for the field. Customers can connect Procore tools and partner applications for a complete solution that streamlines communications, data, and workflows across the project lifecycle.

"No one technology is going to solve it all, and that's why we've built Procore on an open, flexible, and extensible platform," said Kris Lengieza, Senior Director, Business Development at Procore. "Procore's platform allows you to connect your software solutions on one core system that you can build upon. Partners are not just integrated with the Procore platform. They become part of the workflow, allowing all data to be integrated into Procore."

Join us on October 27 & 28 at Groundbreak , and discover what the future of construction and Procore's App Marketplace looks like.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com .

