Procore introduces fully redesigned iOS app for iPhone and iPad

Procore designed and built a best-in-class experience on iOS for the iPhone and iPad. As Procore has expanded its product lines and feature functionality, the mobile experience has been optimized to allow users to quickly navigate to the tools and features that they rely on the most. Feature updates to Procore for iOS include the ability to drag and drop Photos and Documents, support for multi-tasking, and a redesign of the tab bar, Drawings, and RFI tools.

"Construction is complicated enough so we need to ensure that our iOS app is simple and intuitive to use," said Jon Hoover, Senior Product Manager, Mobile, Procore.

"Procore is working to help construction professionals leverage technology and iOS devices to better manage risk to build quality projects, safely, on time, and within budget," said Danny Seigle, Senior Director of Business Development, Procore. "Our goal is to streamline the software and hardware purchasing process and delight our customers on iOS devices."

Procore is excited to become an Apple Mobility Partner to provide a best-in-class experience on iOS to their 2.5 million users. The construction industry continues to increase its use of mobile software and devices, creating efficiencies throughout the construction process by connecting the field to the office.

"For years, we've wanted the entire project team to have the best-in-class experience that WIELAND has utilized. Today, 100% utilization has become a reality," said Rob Krueger, CEO, WIELAND. "WIELAND is making the iPad Pro 12.9 available to project owners, designers, subcontractors and suppliers so that the entire construction lifecycle is connected in one central hub."

Procore customers can lease customized iOS device bundles specifically designed for the needs of construction firms. The bundles provide options that allow customers to get the best value from their devices, including per-project monthly billing and leasing, Device-as-a-Service for secure deployment and management of iOS devices, and an updated user interface specifically designed for iPhone and iPad.

"We're transforming a remote 110-acre site in the Midwest into one of the most technologically advanced construction projects in North America," added Krueger. "At the peak of construction, nearly 200 iPad Pros will be running Procore and connected through a project-wide Wi-Fi mesh network."

Procore for iOS requires iOS 11 and is available on the App Store.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for construction. Procore connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help construction professionals manage risk and build quality projects, safely, on time, and within budget. The company has a diversified business model with products for Project Management, Construction Financials, Quality & Safety, and Field Productivity. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, with offices around the globe, Procore has more than 2.5 million users managing billions of dollars in annual construction volume. For more information about Procore, visit procore.com.

