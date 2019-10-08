Procore Introduces Product Advancements at Groundbreak 2019 to Connect Everyone in Construction on a Global Platform

CARPINTERIA, Calif., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Procore Technologies, Inc. , a leading provider of construction management software, today welcomed over 4,000 construction professionals to Groundbreak , the company's annual conference that brings together everyone in construction for three days of networking, learning, and innovation. This year's event highlighted Procore's mission to connect everyone in construction on a global platform, with the introduction of product and platform advancements including Procore for Owners , Procore Analytics , and Embedded Experience , alongside the launch of Procore Community .

"The construction industry is at a pivotal moment, where owners, general contractors and specialty contractors can collaborate like never before," said Tooey Courtemanche, Procore CEO. "Procore's products are designed to allow the seamless transition of data between everyone in construction, across all phases of a project."

Introducing Procore for Owners

Procore is delivering products that support everyone in construction, and today the company is advancing that effort for owners. Procore for Owners gives greater visibility and access to critical information throughout the project lifecycle. It is tailored to the needs of commercial real estate owners, developers, healthcare and education, government, and corporate owners.

In addition to Project Management, the Procore for Owners solution is launching today with two new products:

Capital Planning : Enables faster and more accurate forecasting, while leveraging data-driven insights to update capital plans. Owners can understand how capital spend is tracking against budget, in real time, with improved reforecasting abilities over time; and

: Enables faster and more accurate forecasting, while leveraging data-driven insights to update capital plans. Owners can understand how capital spend is tracking against budget, in real time, with improved reforecasting abilities over time; and Portfolio Financials : Helps ensure that capital and construction projects finish on-time and on-budget with sourcing, bid management, cost tracking, and financial controls all in one platform.

"The construction and development industry has suffered from a lot of inaccessible, dark data," said Lisa Picard, President and CEO of EQ Office, Blackstone's U.S. office portfolio company. "Procore provides owners the opportunity to not only light up our data but align it with our partners to really create powerful, industry leading information we can act on."

Additional information on Procore for Owners is available here .

"We've focused on delivering a complete construction platform that connects every single stakeholder – owners, general contractors, and specialty contractors – and gives distributed teams the ability to work from the same page in real time," added Courtemanche. "Procore allows everyone in construction to make more informed decisions, reduce risk, and run a better business."

Surface deeper insights with Procore Analytics

Project data generated through the use of Procore is a valuable asset that can be actioned to help manage the health of a business. Procore Analytics enables users to gain deeper insights from the data within Procore across tools like prime contracts, commitments, change orders, budgets, invoicing, RFIs, submittals, inspections, observations, and more.

Available today in limited release, Procore Analytics enables users to:

Extract data from Procore and design custom reports using Power BI;

Access more than 80 customized reports; and

Draw on multiple data sources for cross tool and cross project reporting

Additional information on Procore Analytics is available here .

Bring apps inside the Procore user interface with Embedded Experience

Procore is improving workflows by introducing features that allow users, partners, and third-party developers to bring apps inside the Procore platform. With the launch of Embedded Experience, Procore users have a new way to work with many of the applications they depend on to complete critical workflows, without leaving their Procore account. Procore admins can also easily search, install, and manage access so that their teams can find and use their favorite apps in one place.

"We wanted to consolidate tool sets from different solutions into one view, and reduce the team's learning curve," said Mike Ernst, Vice President of Insights & Innovation, Ryan Companies US, Inc. "What we have installed through Embedded Experience has been positively received internally and we believe that it will increase adoption of the various tools we use."

More information on Embedded Experience is available on the Procore Blog .

Connect with peers who build the world on Procore Community

Launching today at Groundbreak 2019, Procore Community is an online platform for Procore clients and collaborators to connect, learn, and inspire. Anyone with a Procore login can join Procore Community, connecting a global network of construction professionals to discuss and share all things Procore and construction.

Groundbreak 2019 is taking place in Phoenix, AZ from October 8-10. Keynotes and select sessions will be streamed on Groundbreak Live . Follow the event on social media via #GBK19 and #Groundbreaker.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at www.procore.com .

CONTACT: press@procore.com

SOURCE Procore Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.procore.com

