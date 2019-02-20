Procore Names Ani Abrahamian as Senior Vice President of Engineering

CARPINTERIA, Calif., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Procore Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based applications for construction, today announced it has appointed Ani Abrahamian as Senior Vice President of Engineering. Abrahamian joins from Salesforce where she most recently led mobile engineering focused on the company's flagship mobile app. At Procore, she will oversee global engineering efforts to support the scale and growth of the engineering organization, reporting directly to Sam Crigman, Procore's CTO.

"Few people have the combination of technical skills and leadership capabilities that Ani brings with her to Procore, following decades of building and scaling enterprise SaaS applications and organizations," said Crigman. "We are extremely excited to have her lead our engineering organization as Procore continues to grow from both an infrastructure and business perspective."

Prior to joining Procore, Abrahamian spent 13 years in engineering at Salesforce. During her tenure with Salesforce, she held leadership roles on the mobile engineering team and was responsible for the Salesforce Mobile App, the company's flagship mobile application. Abrahamian has a proven track record in leadership at companies during periods of hypergrowth, and brings a relentless focus on delivering value to end users.

"I'm thrilled for the opportunity to join Procore and help lead its engineering efforts as we continue to work with and build solutions for the construction industry," said Abrahamian. "As a software engineer I was drawn to Procore because of the unique opportunity we have here to focus solely on the construction industry, allowing the engineers to truly get to know and understand the users we're developing products for."

Abrahamian joins Procore at a time of rapid growth for the company. Procore's engineering presence is expanding from the company's headquarters in Carpinteria, California to include teams based out of the company's office in Austin, Texas to help scale as the business grows.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for construction. Procore connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help construction professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. Procore has a diversified business model with products for Project Management, Construction Financials, Quality & Safety, and Field Productivity. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, with offices around the globe, Procore is used to manage billions of dollars in annual construction volume. For more information about Procore, visit procore.com.

CONTACT: press@procore.com

SOURCE Procore Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.procore.com

