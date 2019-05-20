Procore Names Benjamin Singer as Chief Legal Officer

CARPINTERIA, Calif., May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Procore Technologies, Inc. , a leading provider of construction management software, today announced it has appointed Benjamin Singer as Chief Legal Officer and Corporate Secretary. In this new role, Singer will lead all legal, compliance, and governance matters for the company globally and provide strategic advice and counsel to the company's board of directors and executive leadership. Singer will join Procore's executive leadership team and report directly to founder and CEO, Tooey Courtemanche.

"Ben not only has a proven track record of building and leading world-class legal teams, but he is also deeply connected to Procore's vision and shares a passion for the impact we're having on the construction industry," said Tooey Courtemanche, founder and CEO, Procore. "Ben is an ideal choice to serve as our Chief Legal Officer, and his knowledge and experience will strengthen our executive leadership team and help guide the company to even greater success."

Singer joins Procore with over 15 years of legal experience, during which time he has built and led legal teams at both public and private technology companies. Prior to joining Procore, Singer spent nearly five years as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Blue Apron Holdings, Inc., where he led the Legal, Regulatory Affairs, Governmental Affairs, Corporate Security, Privacy, Real Estate and Office Services functions. During his tenure, Singer also helped scale the company to over 5,500 employees and net revenue of more than $880 million, and led the company through its successful IPO in 2017. Prior to Blue Apron, he served as Vice President, Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary at Gilt Groupe, Inc., an ecommerce lifestyle brand. Singer was recently named to The Legal 500's 2019 GC Powerlist for the United States, an exclusive list of the most influential and innovative in-house counsel working in the United States today.

"During my career, I have had the privilege of playing a role in scaling several hyper-growth technology companies. With its suite of unparalleled construction management products, remarkable growth across all industry segments, and acclaimed company culture, I believe Procore is uniquely positioned to provide long-term market leadership and have a widely disruptive impact on the industry," said Benjamin Singer, Chief Legal Officer, Procore. "I'm excited to join Procore as the company embarks upon its next chapter, and I look forward to building upon the strong foundation Procore has established and supporting the company's continued growth and expansion."

Singer's appointment as Chief Legal Officer follows recent leadership additions to the company that include Ani Abrahamian, SVP of Engineering , and Jim Sinai, SVP of Marketing .

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Procore connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help construction professionals manage risk and build quality projects, safely, on time, and within budget. The company has a diversified business model with products for Project Management, Construction Financials, Quality & Safety, and Field Productivity. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, with offices around the globe, Procore is used to manage billions of dollars in annual construction volume. For more information about Procore, visit procore.com.

CONTACT: press@procore.com

SOURCE Procore Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.procore.com

