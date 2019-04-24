Procore Partner Summit to Bring Together Industry Leaders Focused on Building Connected Solutions for Everyone in Construction

CARPINTERIA, Calif., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Procore Technologies, Inc. , a leading provider of construction management software, today announced it will host the first Procore Partner Summit bringing together leading technology companies that serve the construction industry to work together to foster innovation and further expand the ecosystem of solutions that integrate with the Procore platform to provide more choice to the industry.

The Procore Partner Summit will gather nearly 50 leading technology companies, including DocuSign, Multivista, and Smartvid.io, at Procore's headquarters in Carpinteria, CA, on May 1-2, 2019. Industry partners will have the opportunity to collaborate directly with the Procore Product and R&D teams to work on solving some of the construction industry's most difficult problems by building deeper integrations.

"Through its Partner Program, Procore is leading an industry transformation from closed, one-size-fits-all software to collaborative solutions. Each and every person we've had the opportunity to work with through the Partner Program, from API support, to product and marketing, are world-class and driven to build a successful partner ecosystem," said Geoff Arnold, CEO, lienwaivers.io. "The Partner Summit is another example of Procore's dedication to helping partners deliver industry leading solutions by plugging into Procore."

"DocuSign's partnership with Procore makes it easier for companies to come to agreement faster. Together, we are modernizing the construction industry's system of agreement to help projects come in on time - and on budget," said Mark Register, SVP of business development and channels at DocuSign. "We're excited to attend Procore's partner summit this year to learn about its vision and deepen our relationship. We look forward to working together with Procore and the other partners attending to help customers drive more value within the construction technology ecosystem."

Procore leadership will share insight into Procore's product roadmap at the Partner Summit, including plans for Procore APIs, giving partners greater awareness so they can build solutions that optimize the full breadth and depth of the Procore platform.

"Procore is putting significant resources behind the success of their partners," said Katrin Lepik, Cofounder and CEO of FieldChat. "Procore is supporting FieldChat in creating joint customer case studies and content, and providing early access to product features. We're also benefiting from promotion and referrals through the App Marketplace, showcasing FieldChat's integration. We are super-excited to attend the Partner Summit to learn from Procore's teams and strengthen our relationships with them."

"The Procore Partner Program is working on solving problems that exist in the construction industry by bringing together innovative technology companies that are open to breaking down the siloed workflows in order to create a unified platform that simplifies the complex world of construction," said Paul Lyandres, EVP, Strategy & Corporate Development, Procore. "Today, the vast majority of Procore customers are using an integration with nearly half using two or more, allowing them to build better, faster, and smarter."

Check out the App Marketplace to see the full list of integrations currently available from over 130 Procore partners, or visit the Procore Partner page to learn more about how we can innovate together.

