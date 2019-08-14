Procore Puts 3D Models Into Builders' Hands with Procore BIM

Virtual design and construction (VDC) teams spend hours working with their design, operations, and trade partners to coordinate system installation information (3D models) during design in an effort to improve project predictability in the field. This process can cost millions of dollars, but unfortunately today, 3D models are rarely used on mobile devices in the field due to model complexity, processing requirements, and file format. Instead, the models largely exist on a public jobsite computer or on a project engineer's laptop.

Procore BIM effectively bridges the gap between VDC teams and field teams through intuitive design and functionality that makes BIM accessible to everyone in construction. Now teams can publish their coordinated 3D models directly to the Procore iOS app, and view them from any Apple device. Procore BIM finally puts 3D models in the hands of the people in the field installing, validating, and tracking the work.

"We invest more than $2 million on coordinating a project, but there was no way to effectively deliver the model to the field, until now with Procore BIM," said Howard Simble, SR MEP Superintendent, Robins & Morton. "If you have 2D drawings you usually find problems when you're trying to install the equipment, and that's a little too late to find a problem. Procore BIM gives us a tool that we have never had before, and it's extremely user friendly to a point where everyone picks it up almost immediately."

Designed for the field, Procore BIM delivers:

Excellent performance: Procore BIM is capable of handling large 3D models, and is fully integrated with Procore's industry leading 2D Drawings tool. Optimized to reduce latency, clipping, and drop out. Procore BIM leverages Apple's Metal graphics framework to deliver improved graphics performance on Apple devices.

Procore BIM is capable of handling large 3D models, and is fully integrated with Procore's industry leading 2D Drawings tool. Optimized to reduce latency, clipping, and drop out. Procore BIM leverages Apple's Metal graphics framework to deliver improved graphics performance on Apple devices. Intuitive control and usability: Effortlessly navigate reliable BIM files with precision in Procore BIM using familiar touch-screen gestures on iPad or iPhone, or use the patent-pending Procore joysticks. If you want to reference your shop drawings, simply tap the 2D plans to immediately be taken to any room or area within the model.

Effortlessly navigate reliable BIM files with precision in Procore BIM using familiar touch-screen gestures on iPad or iPhone, or use the patent-pending Procore joysticks. If you want to reference your shop drawings, simply tap the 2D plans to immediately be taken to any room or area within the model. Look Around: Using motion tracking, Procore BIM translates your movement into a virtual experience and lets you step into the model as you walk down the corridor. Lock your view and look around while you check work.

Using motion tracking, Procore BIM translates your movement into a virtual experience and lets you step into the model as you walk down the corridor. Lock your view and look around while you check work. Model status management: Procore BIM helps to mitigate reliance risk by identifying the status of a model (for example "issued for construction" or "issued for coordination") so Superintendents, Project Engineers, and Foremen can confidently build.

"3D models provide a central location for critical project information, and with many large construction projects utilizing BIM, we want to ensure that everyone involved in the project has access to the information," said Tooey Courtemanche, Founder and CEO, Procore. "When 3D models are in the hands of the people actually installing and validating the work, the value derived from virtual design and construction to mitigate risk, reduce waste, and increase productivity is finally attainable."

Procore's open platform and unlimited user model unlocks the power of 3D models beyond installation validation, enabling models to be leveraged throughout the entire project lifecycle. By having the models on a common data environment, teams have the ability to use the model information to enhance the coordination process during design, mitigate risk during construction, track labor and materials, and optimize billing and pay applications.

Procore BIM will be available in early September. Visit this page for more information and to be kept in the know regarding specific release dates.

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Procore connects people, applications, and devices through a unified platform to help construction professionals manage risk and build quality projects—safely, on time, and within budget. Procore has a diversified business model with products for Project Management, Construction Financials, Quality & Safety, and Field Productivity. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, with offices around the globe, Procore is used to manage billions of dollars in annual construction volume. For more information about Procore, visit procore.com.

CONTACT: press@procore.com

SOURCE Procore Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://procore.com

