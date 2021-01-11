Procore Receives 2021 Best Customer Support Awards from TrustRadius

"Buyers have many options when it comes to selecting construction software," says Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "Procore has won a Best Of award from TrustRadius in the categories of Support and Usability based directly on feedback from its customers. Reviewers on TrustRadius highlight Procore's helpful forums, support chat, and customer success teams along with how easy it is to use the product to share documents, take minutes, and manage workflows."

Procore operates on an unlimited user and support model, which allows customers to invite all project participants onto the Procore platform, offering them the same level of support at no additional cost. Procore has maintained wait times of under 60 seconds for both phone and online chat support, which have consistently led to 90%+ customer support satisfaction scores.

Procore provides access to a library of regularly updated articles and videos on its Support Site , free training webinars and continuing education courses , and regular business reviews with its support team members. In addition, all Procore users have access to Procore Community , the online destination to network, share best practices, and learn from one another.

"At Procore we have one measurement for success, and it is the success of our customers," said Gabe Miller-Smith, SVP of Global Customer Success at Procore. "Winning two 2021 Best of Customer Support Awards from TrustRadius are the direct result of Procore's amazing Customer Success team, and reflect our commitment to providing the best customer experience in the construction industry."

What Procore customers are saying:

"Procore is exactly what we needed to standardize how we do things the HITT way. And Procore's customer service is the best we've ever experienced." – Jim Landefeld, HITT Contracting

"We had no time to learn the system—we basically had to get in and start using it—so we were pretty happy with how intuitive and user-friendly it is. Procore also really nailed it with customer service." – Jenessa Frey, Turner Construction

"Procore's support staff consistently answers our questions 'with a smile' and with the same enthusiasm with which they answered the questions the first time we asked them! We also get the sense that Procore understands our business and not just the project." – Sue Eacott-Comer, Bartlett Brainard Eacott, Inc.

There are more than 1.3 million users on the Procore platform that have relied on Procore to complete over 1 million projects. Additional information about Procore's award-winning customer support and products can be found on Procore.com .

About Procore

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com .

