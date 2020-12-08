Procore To Become Neca Premier Partner

Electrical contractors use Procore to connect the field and office, while breaking down the communication and data silos that often limit industry professionals. Procore provides a complete construction platform, allowing field teams to easily document and store information, facilitate remote communication, and drive project efficiency. Procore is mobile-friendly and built for the field, so electrical contractors can capture and share critical data in real time. This helps calculate costs and labor productivity as they change, thereby avoiding surprises at the end of the month.

NECA Premier Partners showcase their brands, products and services to the electrical construction industry through hundreds of NECA events, publications and digital platforms year-round, including the annual NECA Convention and Trade Show, the electrical construction industry's premier event.

"We look forward to the opportunity to work closely with NECA and its members through our multi-year partnership as we continue our long-standing support for the trades," said Danny Seigle, Vice President, Business Development at Procore. "Procore is committed to further developing technology that supports the work of electrical contractors, and we are excited for this partnership to support our mission to connect everyone in construction on a global platform."

"We are so excited to welcome Procore as our newest Premier Partner, and our association will benefit greatly from this direct exposure to Procore's software," said David Long, NECA CEO. "At NECA, we are big believers in leveraging technology and software to generate results, and our member contractors are responsible for the most innovative electrical construction in the U.S. This will only help to continue that tradition."

NECA members can visit the Procore website to learn more about the benefits of this partnership. Procore has proudly been involved with ELECTRI International and continues to offer software training to the trades so they are better prepared with knowledge of the latest technology to win more jobs and perform on the jobsite.

ABOUT THE NATIONAL ELECTRICAL CONTRACTORS ASSOCIATION

NECA is the voice of the $171 billion electrical construction industry that brings power, light, and communication technology to buildings and communities across the United States. NECA's national office and 118 local chapters advance the industry through advocacy, education, research, and standards development. Go to www.necanet.org for more information.

ABOUT PROCORE

Procore is a leading provider of construction management software. Over 1 million projects and more than $1 trillion USD in construction volume have run on Procore's platform. Our platform connects every project stakeholder to solutions we've built specifically for the construction industry—for the owner, the general contractor, and the specialty contractor. Procore's App Marketplace has a multitude of partner solutions that integrate seamlessly with our platform, giving construction professionals the freedom to connect with what works best for them. Headquartered in Carpinteria, California, Procore has offices around the globe. Learn more at Procore.com.

