ProctorU chosen for online proctoring of the G Suite certification

"The G Suite training and certification program is delivered entirely online, allowing individuals to learn, prepare and certify from anywhere in the world, whenever they choose. Online proctoring provides convenience while also upholding the integrity of the exam experience," said John Grubbs, learning technology and innovation lead, Google Cloud. "We want to help people become more proficient in cloud-based productivity technology so that they can compete in the modern workplace. Google Cloud's G Suite Learning Center is a great way to get started with guides, tips, customer examples and other training resources readily available."

The G Suite certification will be monitored online using ProctorU Auto with Live Launch and Professional Review, an automated proctoring solution that uses artificial intelligence to learn and adapt to test-taker behavior over time. After an exam has been completed and logged, a ProctorU trained proctor reviews the entire session and reports any suspected dishonest behaviors back to the Google Cloud certification team.

"We are proud of the work we have done with the Google Cloud team to be able to offer remote proctoring for its certification exams through ProctorU. Test-takers wanting to earn the G Suite certification are now given the flexibility to choose the testing environment that works best for them," said ProctorU CEO, Scott McFarland. "We understand the importance of securing the certification process while also providing candidates the increased convenience of testing anytime, anywhere."

About ProctorU

ProctorU provides a suite of online proctoring and identity management solutions for education, professional development and credentialing organizations. With patented, 24/7 live proctoring and a fully-automated platform, both backed by artificial intelligence, ProctorU offers a powerful, convenient and cost-effective alternative to traditional test centers. ProctorU increases access to online learning while ensuring exam integrity and accountability for any test-taker.

