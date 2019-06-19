ProctorU Expands Online Proctoring of the G Suite Certification for K12 Classrooms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ProctorU announced today that, beginning June 24, students will be able to take the Google Cloud G Suite certification exam from their classroom with online proctored delivery. This expansion of the G Suite certification in K12 schools comes after a successful launch of remote proctoring to professionals in January. With this expansion, ProctorU introduces a new modality of online proctoring that not only allows a facilitator to register and schedule a group of students all at once, but also allows test-takers to be proctored simultaneously from one location utilizing ProctorU Auto with Professional Review.

The G Suite certification helps students prepare for college and an evolving modern workplace by measuring their ability to use real-time collaboration and productivity tools. The certification has been awarded the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) Seal of Alignment for its innovative contribution to student learning through technology.

"To bring the G Suite certification to students, teachers, job seekers and professionals, we needed the right partner," said John Grubbs, Head of Learning Technology and Innovation, Google Cloud. "Our collaboration with ProctorU has allowed us to address each market segment with a consistent and effective proctoring solution. We are able to deliver in public testing centers, private testing centers (eg. schools), remote locations (eg. offices and at home) and at special events and in all cases our partnership with ProctorU helps provide the same exam security capabilities at every testing session."

In order to become G Suite certified, students will complete a two-part online exam made up of multiple choice questions and performance-based tasks, all of which will be monitored using ProctorU Auto with Professional Review. Multiple steps were taken to ensure student privacy and security in this collaboration between ProctorU, Google Cloud, and Google for Education. The entire process is compliant with the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA), and the European Union General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

"We're excited to partner with Google Cloud and Google for Education in their efforts to provide today's youth with skills and knowledge that will positively impact their future in the workplace," said ProctorU CEO, Scott McFarland. "We're proud of our role in helping to accommodate this younger group of certification candidates through a new, secure online proctoring modality built with students in mind."

About ProctorU

ProctorU provides a full suite of online proctoring and identity management solutions for education, professional development and credentialing organizations. With patented, 24/7 live proctoring and a fully-automated platform, both backed by artificial intelligence, ProctorU offers a powerful, convenient and cost-effective alternative to traditional test centers. ProctorU increases access to online learning while ensuring exam integrity and accountability for any test-taker.

