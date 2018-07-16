ProctorU raises the bar for academic integrity in online proctoring

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ProctorU, the world's largest online proctoring and identity management company, announced today the release of Live+, the latest version of its live online proctoring solution. ProctorU Live+ is the first proctoring solution to layer artificial intelligence (AI) behind live proctoring providing enhanced behavior monitoring and security for every exam.

ProctorU Live+ uses a human proctor to monitor every test-taker and augments this process with artificial intelligence to provide "a second set of eyes." With the same AI analyzing the entire ProctorU platform, and having trained the AI with over 1 million exams in 2018 alone, ProctorU's AI engine is revolutionizing how suspicious test taking behaviors are identified.

"The transformation is quite remarkable as we have brought artificial intelligence to all levels of online proctoring," said Scott McFarland, ProctorU CEO. "We now have data showing that ProctorU prevents and catches more cheating behaviors when they happen while achieving the highest test-taker satisfaction in the industry. Previously, we thought those two metrics would be mutually exclusive. With a proctor ratio of 2.75 to 1 and interventionists to assist proctors when needed, the AI serves as a virtual safety net for our customers, ensuring that we will alert institutions to all aberrant behaviors while providing the highest quality test-taker support in the industry."

In addition to increased security, Live+ benefits include:

Faster launch times and lower wait times for test-takers

Real-time exam viewing and notifications for test administrators

Better video and audio streaming utilizing HTML5/WebRTC

Intuitive exam review interface

Single video playback of exam sessions

Enhanced analytics to drive program improvements and understand test-taker behavior

New interactive test-taker resources to provide everything needed for test day

"At the University of Mississippi - Ole Miss, as an early adopter of Live+, we are extremely happy with our ability to better monitor the test taking behavior of our students while also improving the test-taker experience," said Catherine Hultman, coordinator of testing services. "We have been a partner for many years and continue to be impressed with how ProctorU listens to our needs and continues to innovate to bring new and better solutions to the online education market."

