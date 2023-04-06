PROCURATED IS PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE ITS PARTNERSHIP WITH THE STATE OF TENNESSEE

Tennessee partners with Procurated to improve vendor performance with peer reviews written for state suppliers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. , April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procurated has announced their newest partnership with the State of Tennessee. The State initially engaged Procurated to establish a pilot program focused on getting direct end-user feedback on suppliers from two state contracts. The program between Procurated and Tennessee now includes seventeen statewide contracts.

This end-user feedback will take the form of reviews written on and hosted by Procurated – the leading platform for public sector supplier ratings and reviews. All ratings and reviews on Procurated are free to access by the public sector and education professionals across the country.

Tennessee has implemented this program with two goals in mind. First, Tennessee will leverage the power of direct supplier feedback to improve vendor performance – giving contract managers insights they haven't had before into quality, timeliness, and support provided by state suppliers. Second, Tennessee will use the review data from Tennessee purchasers to improve data transparency – making data on supplier performance more visible and accessible than ever before.

With regard to the expansion of the partnership agreement, Procurated founder and CEO David Yarkin said, "Procurated was founded on the idea that honest, accessible feedback from government purchasers not only improves purchasing and contracting decisions but also makes it easier to work with our supplier partners to ensure exceptional performance. We are excited and proud to partner with Tennessee on bringing that honest feedback directly into their contract management process."

An additional benefit of these efforts is that reviews of both national and local suppliers by Tennessee employees will be accessible to procurement professionals in Tennessee and around the country as they make critical purchasing decisions and continue their careful stewardship of citizen tax dollars.

About Procurated, Inc: Procurated is the largest supplier ratings and reviews platform for the public sector. Thousands of verified employees of state and local governments, universities and school districts have written over 50,000 reviews on the platform, helping their peers make informed purchasing decisions. Procurated's vendor performance management software helps procurement organizations manage their current suppliers through real-time data provided by internal customers. Headquartered in Washington, DC, the firm was launched in 2019 by the former Chief Procurement Officer of Pennsylvania, David Yarkin.

Contact Information:

Procurated, Inc.

Steve Isaac

[email protected]

SOURCE Procurated