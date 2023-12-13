ProCure Doctors Urge Cancer Screenings as a Priority in the New Year

SOMERSET, N.J., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- If you pledge to make your health a priority in 2024, one New Year's resolution should be to make cancer screenings a top priority, said Dr. Brian Chon, medical director of ProCure Proton Therapy Center.

Catching cancer at its earliest, most treatable stage increases your chance of survival. However, due to COVID, many people have delayed or skipped their routine screenings, which could lead to missed or late diagnoses and worse outcomes.

"We want everyone to start the New Year with a healthy outlook and a proactive approach to their health," Dr. Chon said. "We encourage everyone to follow the recommended screening guidelines for their age and gender. A conversation with your primary care doctor is a good way to ensure you are doing this."

Early detection of cancer also enables patients to explore advanced treatment options, such as proton therapy. With laser-like accuracy, proton therapy precisely targets cancer while sparing surrounding healthy tissue, often with fewer side effects and less downtime.

ProCure is New Jersey's most experienced proton therapy center. It offers pencil beam scanning, which is the most advanced form of radiation with the most precise technology.

About ProCure Proton Therapy Center:

ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ, opened in March 2012 as the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility, treating a range of cancers including disease of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases. Using the most advanced radiation treatment available ProCure has treated more than 6,000 patients and enables many cancer patients to choose a non-surgical treatment personalized to their medical needs and lifestyles, often with fewer side effects and less downtime—giving them more freedom to enjoy what matters most in their lives. For more information, visit ProCure.com.

