PROCURE HIGHLIGHTS 4 PATIENT JOURNEYS DURING NATIONAL CANCER SURVIVOR MONTH

SOMERSET, N.J., June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProCure Proton Therapy Center is commemorating National Cancer Survivor Month by highlighting the strength and resilience of four patients who underwent proton radiation therapy at its central New Jersey facility.

"Each of these survivors has faced the challenge of a cancer diagnosis with courage and determination," said Tom Wang, President of ProCure. "Their stories are a testament to the life-saving potential of proton therapy and the unwavering human spirit. We are honored to be part of their journeys."

Walter's Journey: Challenging Medical Norms in the Face of a Cancer Diagnosis

At 77, Walter was diagnosed with Stage 4 prostate cancer after rising PSA levels were initially dismissed by doctors as an infection. Unwilling to accept the grim prognosis, Walter sought alternative treatments and found proton therapy at ProCure.

Treated by Dr. Jae Y. Lee at ProCure, Walter experienced minimal side effects and now celebrates five years post-diagnosis. His journey underscores the critical role patient advocacy can play in better outcomes. FULL STORY

Laura's Story: Navigating the Complexity of Stage 4 Breast Cancer

Laura's battle with cancer led her to ProCure after traditional treatments. Discovering cancer in her brain further complicated Laura's journey, but the precision of proton therapy offered new hope.

Laura's treatment was marked by minimal side effects, allowing her to continue working during treatment. FULL STORY

Franne's Journey: Art Blends Hope and Healing

During Franne's breast cancer treatment at ProCure, she utilized proton therapy to protect her heart and continue her art. While undergoing treatment, Franne had the energy to pursue her passion for painting in an in-house art studio, which became a therapeutic outlet.

To express her gratitude, Franne created a painting that she gifted to ProCure. The piece features an array of daffodils, a symbol of hope for many cancer patients, and hangs in ProCure's lobby to inspire other patients and staff. FULL STORY

Lap's Journey: Tale of Two Treatments

Lap Ming Mak's journey through nasopharyngeal squamous cell carcinoma showcases the transformative power of proton therapy.

After enduring severe side effects from traditional radiation for breast cancer, Lap was referred to ProCure for her new diagnosis. The precision of proton therapy significantly reduced her side effects, enhancing her quality of life during and after treatment. FULL STORY

About ProCure Proton Therapy Center:

ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ, opened in March 2012 as the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility, treating a range of cancers including diseases of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases. Using the most advanced radiation treatment available, ProCure has treated more than 7,000 patients overall, including 750+ pediatric patients coming from the U.S. and abroad, and enables many cancer patients to choose a non-surgical treatment personalized to their medical needs and lifestyles, often with fewer side effects and less downtime—giving them more freedom to enjoy what matters most in their lives. For more information, visit ProCure.com.

Media Contact:

Sarah Ferrington, Marketing Manager

Phone: 732-357-2609

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ProCure Proton Therapy Center