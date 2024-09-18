PROCURE HIGHLIGHTS INSPIRING PATIENT JOURNEY DURING PROSTATE CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProCure Proton Therapy Center recognizes National Prostate Cancer Awareness Month by highlighting the inspiring journey of a patient who underwent proton radiation therapy at its central New Jersey facility.

At just 52 years old, Ed sought treatment for ongoing cold symptoms, ultimately leading to a routine PSA test that would indicate early-stage prostate cancer. After his diagnosis, Ed was determined to find a treatment that would effectively target his tumor while minimizing the impact on his quality of life.

He learned of CyberKnife and proton therapy. Additional research led him to ProCure, where he learned more about the advantages of proton therapy, and he made the life-changing decision to undergo treatment. Unlike CyberKnife, which utilizes X-rays that penetrate through the body, proton therapy stops after treating the prostate, sparing nearby healthy tissues including the penile bulb, which, if damaged, can cause erectile dysfunction.

By receiving proton therapy, 60-70% less dose was delivered to the bowel, bladder and penile bulb.

For patients like Ed, proton therapy offers a path to recovery with fewer long-term side effects, improving their overall quality of life.

"When I was going through my treatment, I had hardly any side effects. It was fantastic," Ed said. "It was … painless, quick, easy."

Since completing his therapy, Ed is now cancer-free and has become a passionate advocate for proton therapy, urging others facing similar decisions to consider proton therapy at ProCure.

"I'm grateful for the care I received at ProCure and the advanced technology that made my recovery possible," Ed added. "Proton therapy is a powerful option that more patients should know about, especially when the tumor's location is challenging."

ProCure Proton Therapy Center continues to lead the way in providing cutting-edge cancer treatment with a focus on precision and steadfast dedication to compassionate patient care.

"Here at ProCure, you don't feel like just a patient. You feel like a part of the family," Ed shared.

About ProCure Proton Therapy Center:

ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ, opened in March 2012 as the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility, treating a range of cancers including diseases of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases. Using the most advanced radiation treatment available, ProCure has treated more than 7,000 patients overall, including 750+ pediatric patients coming from the U.S. and abroad, and enables many cancer patients to choose a non-surgical treatment personalized to their medical needs and lifestyles, often with fewer side effects and less downtime—giving them more freedom to enjoy what matters most in their lives. For more information, visit ProCure.com.

