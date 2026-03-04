Procure Impact Announces Partnership with Highgate to Advance Social Procurement Across Its Hotel Portfolio

NEW YORK, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Procure Impact today announced the launch of its partnership with Highgate, a leading global real estate investment and hospitality management company, to advance social procurement across Highgate's hotel portfolio while enhancing the guest experience.

Through this collaboration, Procure Impact and Highgate will work together to design curated hotel marketplaces, custom amenities, and guest-facing experiences, bringing to life more than 6,000 thoughtfully sourced products from a network of mission-driven suppliers. These suppliers include social enterprises that create jobs, brands that give back through nonprofit partnerships, and local and independent businesses that strengthen regional economies, ensuring every program delivers exceptional quality products that deliver measurable community impact.

"At Highgate, we are continually focused on elevating the guest experience across our portfolio," said Arash Azarbarzin, Principal and Chief Executive Officer of Highgate. "Through our partnership with Procure Impact, we are introducing thoughtfully curated products that meet our standards for quality and service while offering guests a deeper connection to the stories and communities behind the destinations they visit."

Procure Impact tracks the social impact of transactions across its programs, including the number of paid work hours generated through purchases from workforce-focused social enterprises. Through this partnership, Highgate has committed to creating 10,000 hours of life-changing employment annually through social procurement. This commitment supports the Dignity of Work Pledge, an initiative launched by Procure Impact in collaboration with the American Hotel & Lodging Association, with progress tracked via AHLA's Responsible Stay platform.

"We are thrilled to partner with Highgate, a hospitality leader that shares our belief that business decisions can be a powerful driver of positive change," said Jen Collins, Co-Founder and President of Procure Impact. "Together, we're demonstrating that everyday purchasing decisions can create opportunity, such as fueling jobs, supporting social missions, and strengthening communities."

Hotels across Highgate's portfolio will begin integrating Procure Impact's curated programs into marketplaces, amenities, and guest touchpoints throughout 2026.

ABOUT HIGHGATE

Highgate is an industry-leading hotel management, investment and development company and the dominant player in major U.S. gateway cities including New York, Boston, Miami, San Francisco and Honolulu, with a growing footprint in Europe, the Caribbean and Latin America. The hospitality forward company provides expert guidance through all stages of the property cycle, from planning and development through recapitalization or disposition. Highgate has a proven record of developing its diverse portfolio of bespoke lifestyle hotel brands, legacy brands, and independent hotels and resorts with contemporary programming and digital acumen. The company utilizes industry-leading revenue management tools that efficiently identify and predict evolving market dynamics to drive outperformance and maximize asset value. With an executive team consisting of some of the most experienced hotel management leaders, the company is a trusted partner for top ownership groups and major hotel brands.

ABOUT PROCURE IMPACT

Procure Impact is an award-winning hospitality partner that designs curated retail and amenity programs for hotels—delivering remarkable guest experiences while supporting mission-driven local suppliers, creating jobs, and strengthening communities. Its portfolio includes more than 6,000 products across high-demand categories for mini-bar, grab-and-go snacks, retail, spa, and more. Each one sparks curiosity, discovery, and a sense of belonging through compelling storytelling. By redefining procurement as a driver of both business growth and social good, Procure Impact has earned the trust of hospitality brands, GPOs, and 28 leading management companies, representing more than 6,500 hotels nationwide. Named one of Fast Company's 2025 Most Innovative Companies and featured in Inc. Magazine and Forbes, Procure Impact invites buyers and vendors to join at procureimpact.us.

SOURCE Procure Impact