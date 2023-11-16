Procure IT Engages First Branded IT 'Procurement as a Service' Partner

News provided by

Procure IT

16 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Kevin Johnson, 30-year Cybersecurity Veteran, Joins Procure IT as Senior IT Consultant and vCISO

CARROLLTON, Texas, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procure IT, a game-changing data-driven IT procurement company, announced today that it has engaged its first branded partner, Kevin Johnson of Bluestone Solutions, who joins the company as Managing Director and Virtual Chief Information Security Officer (vCISO).

Johnson brings 30 years of tech sector and cybersecurity experience to his role at Procure IT, where he serves as a cybersecurity consultant incorporating all aspects of technology relating to performance, uptime and risk mitigation.

Continue Reading

"Kevin has served in various IT leadership roles, giving him the unique ability to compare solutions and strategies and understand the buyer's perspective," said Randy Jeter, Procure IT Managing Partner. "Adding Kevin as a branded partner brings expertise to our organization, enables us to grow in the Raleigh, N.C. market where he is based, and furthers our ability to attract partners like Kevin who go beyond simply quoting and pricing. Kevin is a true partner to his customers and a valued partner to Procure IT."

As a Procure IT branded partner, Johnson leverages the company's expertise and tools, such as its project management, a team of sales development representatives (SDRs) driving lead-generation and its state-of-the-art CX Platform.  Branded partners get access to qualified leads so they can focus less on filling the funnel and more on delivering value to IT buyers.

"After being a sole practitioner last year, I'm excited to join the team at Procure IT. The leadership team's track record is exceptional, and I look forward to celebrating customer successes with them," said Johnson. "Procure IT has created an environment to fully support the customer journey and lifecycle – it's the perfect home for partners to nurture and grow their businesses."

Before branching out on his own as Bluestone Solutions, Johnson most recently served as the CISO at Headway Workforce Solutions, where he worked with a team to migrate from legacy infrastructure to cloud solutions while segmenting multiple environments through DevOps and modern code repository. Previously, Johnson was CTO at Avaria, where he consulted with midsized business clients on data center operations and cybersecurity. Earlier in his career, Johnson worked in disaster recovery at Wachovia, followed by various roles at IBM, Allied Computer Corp. and Covad Communications.

Procure IT's multipronged growth strategy includes adding branded partners, acquiring complementary advisory firms and seeking private equity investment. Procure IT was formed by the merger of four technology services companies and has raised initial funding of $4.8 million to create an industry-first platform for IT procurement, spend, performance and risk management.

More Information

Partners interested in learning more about becoming a Procure IT branded partner can reach out to Procure IT at [email protected].

To learn more about leveraging the Procure IT platform to simplify and optimize your company's IT environment, visit www.procureit.com. To speak to a Procure IT sourcing expert, visit  www.procureit.com/contact or email [email protected].

Suppliers interested in becoming part of the Procure IT platform can connect with the supplier management team by emailing [email protected].

About Procure IT

Procure IT, the data-driven IT procurement and management company, simplifies IT sourcing and expense, performance and risk management for businesses of all sizes – from small and medium businesses (SMBs) to global enterprises. Procure IT leverages decades of expertise in technology sourcing, relationships with more than 350 IT suppliers, proven processes and a proprietary CX software platform to help business clients save time and money while ensuring they have the technology they need to succeed in a competitive marketplace. Procure IT advises more than 3,000 businesses nationwide, speeding sourcing by 5X and reducing spending by 25 percent. For more information, visit www.procureit.com or engage with us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Khali Henderson

BuzzTheory (for Procure IT)

480.848.6726

[email protected]

SOURCE Procure IT

Also from this source

Procure IT Names Former RapidScale COO/CTO William H. Hiatt to Head Operations

Procure IT, a game-changing data-driven IT procurement company, announced today that it has named William H. Hiatt, a 25-year technology industry...
Procure IT Hosts Dallas IT Leader Summit & Innovation Workshop

Procure IT Hosts Dallas IT Leader Summit & Innovation Workshop

Procure IT, a game-changing, data-driven IT procurement and management company, will host the Dallas IT Leader Summit for business and IT leaders in...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Personnel Announcements

Image1

Small Business Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.