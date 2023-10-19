Procure IT Hosts Dallas IT Leader Summit & Innovation Workshop

Pro Baseball Players, IT Leaders Discuss AI, Cybersecurity, Cloud, CX, DR and More on November 8 at the Gaylord Hotel

CARROLLTON, Texas, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procure IT, a game-changing, data-driven IT procurement and management company, will host the Dallas IT Leader Summit for business and IT leaders in the Dallas-Fort Worth area to explore the top business IT strategies, such as AI, cybersecurity, cloud, customer experience (CX) and disaster recovery (DR).

 Procure IT's Dallas IT Leader Summit brings together forward-thinking solution providers, tech advisors and business IT leaders from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. CDT, November 8, at the Gaylord Hotel in Grapevine, Texas.

"As a Carrollton-based business, we're excited to host Procure IT's inaugural IT Leader Summit in Dallas," said Randy Jeter, Founder and Managing Partner at Procure IT. "Our nationwide tech advisors work with business IT leaders across the country and can share best practices for deploying the latest technologies. We've also invited some top technology solutions providers to preview cutting-edge advancements. Most importantly, attendees will walk away from this event with practical advice for the next steps in their digital transformations."

Attendees will discuss IT best practices with peers and industry experts, including:

  • Identifying action plans they can implement immediately
  • Minimizing company security risk profiles
  • Communicating effectively with business leaders and boards
  • Reducing IT costs by leveraging new technologies that drive value
  • Improving the performance of their company's IT stack

Can't-miss sessions include:

  • How Data Has Changed The Game In Baseball and In Business — Two professional baseball players discuss how IT and data intelligence have changed the game and what it means for IT leaders today.
  • Customer Roundtable: How Procurement Has Evolved to Manage Costs, Performance & Risk — Procure IT business clients will discuss how IT procurement has changed over time and how modern procurement has helped them manage spend, performance and risk.

Sessions also feature IT thought leaders from emerging vendors and industry leaders Cato Networks, Dialpad, Nextiva, NICE CXone, Sprinklr, UbiStor and Xcitium.

Business IT leaders are invited to attend the event. Admission is complimentary, but space is limited and advanced registration is required. To reserve your seat, click here.

About Procure IT
Procure IT, the data-driven IT procurement and management company, simplifies IT sourcing and expense, performance and risk management for businesses of all sizes – from small and medium businesses (SMBs) to global enterprises. Procure IT leverages decades of expertise in technology sourcing, relationships with more than 350 IT suppliers, proven processes and a proprietary CX software platform to help business clients save time and money while ensuring they have the technology they need to succeed in a competitive marketplace. Procure IT advises more than 3,000 businesses nationwide, speeding sourcing by 5X and reducing spending by 25 percent. For more information, visit www.procureit.com or engage with us on LinkedIn.

