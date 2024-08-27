Procure IT Names Phil Ben-Joseph as Chief Information Officer

Global Enterprise IT Leader Tapped to Architect Scalable, AI-Driven IT Procurement Platform

CARROLLTON, Texas, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Procure IT , the AI-driven IT procurement company, announced today that Phil Ben-Joseph has joined the company as Chief Information Officer (CIO). In this newly created role, Ben-Joseph will be instrumental in defining and executing Procure IT's technology strategy underpinning its innovative AI-driven IT procurement platform.

"Phil Ben-Joseph pioneered IT spend management as a global enterprise CIO and later as the CIO of two IT cost-optimization companies. This rare combination of experiences makes him the perfect choice to be the architect of our IT procurement platform," said Randy Jeter, CEO of Procure IT. "His hands-on experience in technology optimization will be key in transforming Procure IT from primarily a technology sourcing company into an AI-driven IT procurement leader."

Ben-Joseph joins Procure IT with more than 25 years of experience in IT management, including more than 12 years as Vice President of Technology at Advantage Solutions. While running IT infrastructure for the $4 billion global organization, he began developing his innovative approach to IT cost optimization.

Ben-Joseph continued to perfect his spend management methodology as CIO at Profit Enhancement Systems (PES), where he developed the firm's cloud cost-management practice, delivering solutions to global brands. Most recently, he served as CIO at E78 Partners following its acquisition of PES.

A Vision for AI-Driven IT Procurement

At Procure IT, Ben-Joseph will focus on building a scalable software stack that supports internal operations and an external IT Procurement experience. His primary objectives include the development of an AI-driven IT procurement platform designed to meet the needs of IT buyers in small and medium businesses (SMBs) and small enterprises, offering them the same level of insight and optimization typically reserved for global organizations.

"My passion has always been in building and delivering solutions that can make a significant impact on users and organizations by driving productivity or optimization. If you can achieve both, it's a huge win," said Ben-Joseph. "At Procure IT, I'm excited to leverage my experience to help businesses gain actionable insights into their IT spend, performance and risk. This approach requires further insights into cloud and SaaS environments to ensure they're fully equipped to meet the challenges of today's IT procurement environment."

Strategic Initiatives & Future Growth

Ben-Joseph will lay the groundwork for Procure IT's ambitious growth plans. In addition to optimizing internal systems to drive process improvements, he is developing a service-delivery engine for the company's IT procurement platform, focusing on four key areas:

IT Datapack Report: Our team assesses and delivers a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative AI-driven IT procurement report.

Our team assesses and delivers a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative AI-driven IT procurement report. Cloud FinOps: Our team helps clients adopt a culture of cost transparency and accountability while optimizing cloud costs and improving financial performance through AI-driven insights.

Our team helps clients adopt a culture of cost transparency and accountability while optimizing cloud costs and improving financial performance through AI-driven insights. Software as a Service (SaaS) FinOps: Our team delivers resource-level insights on SaaS spend and improves financial performance by leveraging AI-driven insights, contract negotiations and usage-based optimization strategies.

Our team delivers resource-level insights on SaaS spend and improves financial performance by leveraging AI-driven insights, contract negotiations and usage-based optimization strategies. Technology Expense Management (TEM): Our team helps customers optimize their technology costs, streamline invoice processing and gain valuable insights into their expenses while ensuring providers are held accountable for fees and delivering a quality service.

Ultimately, Ben-Joseph will help realize Procure IT's plan to build an AI-driven IT procurement platform with a "single pane of glass" wherein the offices of the CIO and CFO gain valuable insights into ongoing technology spend, performance and risk. The platform also tracks contract terms and commitments and leverages AI-driven IT procurement processes to achieve productivity and/or optimization.

More Information

To learn more about leveraging the Procure IT platform to simplify and optimize your company's IT environment, visit www.procureit.com . To speak to a Procure IT procurement expert, visit www.procureit.com/contact or email [email protected] .

Suppliers interested in becoming part of the Procure IT Platform can connect with the supplier management team by emailing [email protected] .

Partners interested in learning more about becoming a branded Procure IT partner can contact Procure IT at [email protected] .

About Procure IT

Procure IT, the AI-driven IT procurement and management company, simplifies IT sourcing and expense, performance and risk management for businesses of all sizes – from small and medium businesses (SMBs) to global enterprises. Procure IT leverages decades of expertise in technology sourcing, relationships with more than 350 IT suppliers, proven processes and a proprietary CX software platform to help business clients save time and money while ensuring they have the technology they need to succeed in a competitive marketplace. Procure IT advises more than 3,000 businesses nationwide, speeding sourcing by 5X and reducing spending by 25 percent. For more information, visit www.procureit.com or engage with us on LinkedIn .

