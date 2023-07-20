Procure IT Taps John Cooper to Lead Digital Voice Transformation Consulting Practice

UCaaS/CCaaS Veteran to Help Businesses Leverage Next-generation AI-driven Voice Technologies to Improve CX and EX

CARROLLTON, Texas, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procure IT, a game-changing data-driven IT procurement and management company, announced today that it has tapped John Cooper, an 18-year communications veteran, to lead the company's enterprise consulting practice focused on helping businesses leverage next-generation voice technologies to improve customer experience (CX) and employee experience (EX).

"Voice transformation is emerging as the next critical phase of businesses' digital journey," said Randy Jeter, Procure IT Founder and Managing Partner. "We're thrilled to have a forward-thinking executive with John Cooper's experience and enthusiasm lead the Procure IT team in helping our business clients capitalize on this promising opportunity."

Cooper joins the Procure IT team as a Managing Director – Voice Transformation, specializing in unified communications as a service (UCaaS), contact center as a service (CCaaS), artificial intelligence (AI) and CX/EX solutions. In his new role, Cooper will lead a team helping companies navigate the convergence of digital and voice technologies and leverage the power of AI, automation and data insights to develop strategies that drive business impact. 

Cooper brings nearly two decades of experience working with business clients to deploy communications and contact center solutions to his role at Procure IT. Most recently, he spent four years as the Practice Lead for CX, CCaaS and UCaaS at ARG-IT Clarity. Earlier in his career, he was Director of Major Accounts – MidAtlantic for RingCentral; Global Solution Specialist, Microsoft UCaaS and CCaaS at Arkadin Inc.; and North American Sales Director, Unified Communications at IceWarp.

"Digital transformation isn't only about embracing digital technologies to reimagine business processes. Voice also plays an increasingly vital role," said Cooper. "It's not your father's voice, however, but a new generation of converged digital and voice solutions that have the potential to dramatically change the employee and customer experience."

Businesses are combining voice technology with AI, machine learning and natural language processing (NLP) to create more intelligent, interactive and intuitive communication systems. Examples include "smart" virtual agents helping customers calling into a contact center or voice-activated assistants like Alexa or Siri.

"We can also expect to see voice technology becoming more and more integrated and sophisticated within other digital technologies such as smart rooms and buildings, and virtual and augmented reality, leading to even more immersive and interactive communication experiences," Cooper said.

Cooper will lead a series of Procure IT workshops to educate businesses about emerging voice solutions and experience them in action. Procure IT also is offering a complimentary CX360 Assessment to help companies identify use cases and opportunities for their organizations to improve efficiency, reduce costs and enhance CX and EX. To schedule an assessment, email [email protected].

About Procure IT
Procure IT, the data-driven IT procurement and management company, simplifies IT sourcing and expense, performance and risk management for businesses of all sizes – from small and medium businesses (SMBs) to global enterprises. Procure IT leverages decades of expertise in technology sourcing, relationships with more than 350 IT suppliers, proven processes and a proprietary CX software platform to help business clients save time and money while ensuring they have the technology they need to succeed in a competitive marketplace. Procure IT advises more than 3,000 businesses nationwide, speeding sourcing by 5X and reducing spending by 25 percent. For more information, visit www.procureit.com or engage with us on LinkedIn.

