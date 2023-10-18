ProCure Raises Awareness About Link Between Dense Breasts and Cancer Risk

SOMERSET, N.J., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As we mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October, doctors at ProCure Proton Therapy Center are raising awareness about the link between dense breasts and breast cancer.

Between 40%-50% of women have dense breasts, yet many do not know they face a higher risk of breast cancer as a result.

For women with extremely dense breasts, which are characterized by minimal fatty tissue, the risk is higher than that of a family history of cancer, according to a study in the Journal of the AMA.

"ProCure Proton Therapy Center is dedicated to empowering women with information and resources to make informed decisions about their health," said Brian Chon, M.D., Medical Director at ProCure. "We believe that knowledge is the first step toward prevention and early detection."

To this end, ProCure encourages women to:

Know Your Breast Density : Your annual mammogram provides information about your breast density. If you do not know whether you have dense breasts, talk with your doctor when going over results from your next mammogram.

: Your annual mammogram provides information about your breast density. If you do not know whether you have dense breasts, talk with your doctor when going over results from your next mammogram. Ask About Additional Screenings : If you have dense breasts, talk with your doctor about whether additional screening methods, such as ultrasound or MRI, may be appropriate.

: If you have dense breasts, talk with your doctor about whether additional screening methods, such as ultrasound or MRI, may be appropriate. Keep Up with Annual Mammogram: Early detection is the key to successful treatment.

Detecting breast cancer in the early stages, before it spreads, could make women eligible for proton therapy – a non-invasive treatment option that reduces the risk of side effects.

ProCure is New Jersey's most experienced proton therapy Center. With laser-like accuracy, their cutting-edge technology precisely targets breast cancer while sparing surrounding healthy tissue and vital organs, including the heart and lungs.

