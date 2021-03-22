ProCure Welcomes Radiation Oncologist with Fellowship Training in Proton Therapy

SOMERSET, N.J., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ProCure Proton Therapy Center welcomes Nicholas J. DeNunzio, MD, PhD, to a growing list of tri-state physicians with expertise in treating cancer patients with proton therapy.

Dr. DeNunzio's training in proton therapy, inclusive of pencil beam scanning (PBS), will enable him to play a lead role in ProCure's affiliation with Hackensack Meridian Health, where he recently joined the staff. ProCure entered into an affiliation with Hackensack in 2020.

Dr. DeNunzio completed his residency in radiation oncology at the University of Rochester Strong Memorial Hospital in 2019 and fellowship in pediatric proton therapy at Harvard University Massachusetts General Hospital in 2020.

"ProCure is dedicated to increasing access to proton therapy for residents throughout New Jersey," ProCure President Tom Wang said. "Partnering with Hackensack Meridian Health and adding a physician of Dr. DeNunzio's credentials will help us serve more patients and potentially save more lives with this non-invasive, highly accurate treatment for cancer."

Unlike conventional radiation therapy, proton therapy delivers particles to the body that release most of their energy upon impact with the tumor, so there is no "exit" dose. As a result, proton therapy reduces radiation exposure of healthy tissues by more than 60 percent.

PBS is the most advanced form of proton therapy, which utilizes an ultranarrow proton beam that deposits a radiation dose more precisely within a tumor. ProCure remains the only center in New Jersey to offer PBS.

About Procure:

ProCure Proton Therapy Center in Somerset, NJ, opened in March 2012 as the tri-state region's first proton therapy facility, treating a range of cancers including disease of the prostate, breast, lung, brain, head and neck, and gastrointestinal system, as well as sarcomas and many pediatric cases. Using the most advanced radiation treatment available ProCure has treated over 5,000 patients and enables many cancer patients to choose a non-surgical treatment personalized to their medical needs and lifestyles, often with fewer side effects and less downtime—giving them more freedom to enjoy what matters most in their lives. For more information, visit www.procure.com.

