ProcureAbility continues to transform the procurement services landscape with an expanded, industry-leading suite of procurement and supply chain services backed by Jabil Inc.

Nov. 1, 2023

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Effective today, ProcureAbility has been acquired by Jabil Inc., a strategic move that joins the leading procurement services company with one of the most technologically advanced and trusted supply chain and manufacturing solutions providers in the world. ProcureAbility will continue to operate independently, now backed by Jabil's supply chain expertise and global footprint to deliver an expanded, industry-leading suite of services to procurement organizations around the world.

ProcureAbility has helped Fortune 1000 companies elevate their procurement function for over 25 years with its comprehensive, technology-enabled advisory, managed services, digital, staffing, and recruiting solutions. As a leader in the manufacturing solutions space, Jabil's global scale and supply chain delivery capabilities will accelerate ProcureAbility's growth in procurement services in various industries through an expanded services portfolio. ProcureAbility's expertise and proven track record will further enable Jabil's customers to better respond to disruptive forces in the turbulent procurement and supply chain sector.

"We are excited to join the Jabil team to deliver enhanced, world-class procurement services to a global client base, backed by the strength and resources of an organization known for its supply chain expertise and procurement practices," stated Conrad Snover, CEO of ProcureAbility. "This union between two industry leaders, both keenly focused on delivering service excellence, comes at an opportune time as ProcureAbility continues to experience rapid growth and Jabil looks to meet the high demand from clients for expertise in procurement services."

"Together we're revolutionizing the procurement landscape and how we deliver solutions to organizations to help them drive transformative change and create value," expressed Frank McKay, Chief Supply Chain and Procurement Officer at Jabil. "ProcureAbility and Jabil have a shared vision for growth, client service, innovation, and long-term success," said Roberto Ferri, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer at Jabil.

About ProcureAbility

ProcureAbility, a Jabil company, is the leading provider of procurement services, offering advisory, managed services, digital, staffing, and recruiting solutions. For more than 25 years, we have focused exclusively on helping clients elevate their procurement function.

We combine leading methodologies, analytics, market intelligence, and industry benchmarks with our uniquely flexible and customizable service delivery model. Global organizations of all sizes trust ProcureAbility to transform their procurement operations, drive growth, and reimagine what's possible.

Let ProcureAbility help you reimagine your procurement capabilities.

For more information, visit www.ProcureAbility.com

