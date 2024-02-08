ProcureAbility Gears Up for Continued Growth with Three Executive Promotions

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcureAbility , the leading provider of procurement services, has announced strategic executive promotions that underscore its commitment to growth and innovation.

Kathleen M. Pomento, who joined ProcureAbility as their Senior Director of Marketing, has ascended to the role of Chief Marketing Officer, becoming the company's first CMO. With her over 20-year distinguished track record in strategic marketing, corporate communications, branding, and public relations, Kathleen has made significant contributions to the firm during her almost two-year tenure. Her achievements include implementing a multi-faceted, strategic Marketing plan that has elevated ProcureAbility's standing in the procurement services industry—and helped to drive significant lead generation. Kathleen also carries internal leadership responsibilities with the Women's Employee Resource Group and Mentoring programs. Her promotion to Chief Marketing Officer underscores the company's commitment to growth and business development, and her recognition as Consulting Magazine's 2022 'Mentor of the Year' highlights her industry influence.

Kristen Rellihan, with a five-year tenure at ProcureAbility, has been promoted to Senior Director of Operations, a testament to her exceptional leadership in client delivery, sales, and internal firm operations. A seasoned professional in the procurement and supply chain industries with over 20 years of experience, Kristen provides extensive expertise and proficiency that enriches the team's capabilities. Her contributions to cultural initiatives including sponsorship of the Women's Employee Resource Group and Culture Team highlight her dedication to driving positive change at ProcureAbility. Kristen was recognized in 2022 among her industry peers as a Women Leader in Consulting in the category of 'Excellence in Leadership'. In this new role, Kristen will continue to support strategic planning and operational goals, helping to drive the company's overall success.

Carlos Perico, who joined ProcureAbility just over a year ago as a Director of Advisory, now assumes the position of Senior Director of Advisory. His instrumental leadership in strengthening the offshore delivery team and exceeding client satisfaction and revenue goals has been pivotal to the firm's success. Carlos serves as the Executive sponsor of Fusion, the firm's Employee Resource Group which focuses on cultivating a diverse and inclusive organization that cherishes and empowers employees from various backgrounds. In his new role, Carlos will provide vital oversight for large engagements while developing delivery teams in Latin America and Europe to nurture a new generation of leaders within the organization.

"In this era of growth and innovation, we're proud to announce these strategic executive promotions, recognizing and fostering the exceptional talent within our ProcureAbility team. These individuals have consistently demonstrated outstanding leadership and significant contributions to our firm's success and strong culture. These promotions strengthen our leadership team, ensuring we continue delivering world-class procurement services through diversity of thought and talent, and advance our firm's drive to innovation, all critical factors in maintaining our industry leadership," stated Conrad Snover, CEO of ProcureAbility.

These promotions underscore ProcureAbility's commitment to nurturing talent and recognizing exceptional performance, while positioning the company to provide a comprehensive range of services to procurement organizations worldwide.

