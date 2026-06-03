ProcureAbility Report Finds Traditional Risk Management Systems Are Failing to Predict Supply Chain Disruptions

Only 7% of organizations have mature third-party risk performance management (TPRM) systems that model future scenarios

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcureAbility, a Jabil company, a leading provider of procurement and supply chain services, today released "From Insight to Impact: Analytics-Led Third-Party Risk Performance Management." The report, created in collaboration with The Hackett Group, offers data and insights about how traditional third-party risk performance management (TPRM) is breaking down due to supplier complexity, cost concerns, and regulatory scrutiny. According to the data, procurement organizations must reevaluate to properly transform performance and cost outcomes regularly affected by supply chain disruptions.

The report draws insights from the 2026 Procurement Agenda and Key Issues Study and the 2024 Risk Study, which included The Hackett Group's analysis of responses submitted by leading procurement organizations.

Incomplete Risk Management Systems

Many procurement organizations only have a foundation for TPRM and lack the tools and processes to successfully deploy the program. The report finds that 75% of procurement organizations are not implementing advanced risk programs, primarily due to gaps in data and analytics.

62% report that a mature supply risk management approach is only partially deployed due to limited development of practices, processes, or systems.

13% report that there is no formal approach to supply risk management.

Although 90% of these organizations are monitoring supplier risks (financial, location, etc.), only 7% of them are modeling future disruption scenarios.

Organizations are finding that only monitoring supplier risks keeps them in a constant state of reacting instead of predicting future disruptions. According to the report, 68% of procurement organizations cite supply chain disruptions (geopolitical tensions, trade policy shifts, chokepoint disruptions) as the top challenge to stabilizing out of a constant state of permacrisis. The organizations pulling ahead are treating risk management and analytics as a single, integrated capability that converts supplier signals into faster, better commercial decisions.

Successful TPRM Using the 3D Model

A successful TPRM system is enabled by three interconnected dimensions: strategic intent, program and governance, and data and analytics—the three facets of the TPRM 3D Model.

"Procurement leaders pulling ahead are replacing fragmented management of risk, cost, and performance with a unified operating model that integrates strategy, governance, and analytics," stated Darshan Deshmukh, President of ProcureAbility.

Organizations that integrate all three dimensions reduce the cost of supply disruption, improve supplier performance without adding oversight headcount, and convert risk data into sourcing decisions that hold under pressure. With the 3D model for TPRM, organizations can translate supplier signals into structured decisions and timely interventions before disruptions happen, not after.

To read the full report and explore ProcureAbility's case studies, visit https://procureability.com/third-party-risk-management-for-procurement-organizations/.

About ProcureAbility

ProcureAbility, a Jabil company, is a leading provider of procurement and supply chain services, offering advisory, managed services, digital, staffing, and recruiting solutions. For 30 years, we have focused exclusively on helping clients elevate their procurement and supply chain functions.

We combine leading methodologies, analytics, market intelligence, and industry benchmarks with our uniquely flexible and customizable service delivery model. Global organizations of all sizes trust ProcureAbility to transform their procurement operations, drive growth, and reimagine what's possible.

Let ProcureAbility help you reimagine your procurement and supply chain capabilities.

For more information, visit www.ProcureAbility.com.

Media Contact:

Kathleen M. Pomento

Chief Marketing Officer, ProcureAbility

[email protected]

SOURCE ProcureAbility