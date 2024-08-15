ProcureAmerica Announces HERO Award Winners

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, Calif., Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcureAmerica, an SIB company, is proud to announce the 2024 HERO award winners – honoring those individuals who exhibited outstanding leadership skills and qualities that positively impacted their organizations in a material way last year.

The HERO Award program acknowledges and celebrates both public and private sector senior executive service staff for their exceptional leadership and vision in effectively managing and reducing expenses on behalf of their organization. Nominees are selected on their ability to deliver impactful programs and policies that enhance fiscal efficiency and service deliverables to their organization.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to have received the ProcureAmerica HERO award in 2020," said Lisa Bartlett, Supervisor Fifth District County of Orange County (retired). "Fiscal responsibility is a public trust that all government agencies shoulder!"

Join us in congratulating the 2023 HERO Award recipients:

Public Sector

Alicia Rolfe, Controller – San Diego Unified School District

Maria Agrusa, County Procurement – County of Orange

Megan Ong, Program Manager – City of San Diego

Cheryl Sadro, Chief Financial Officer – UC Davis Health

Justin Sullivan , Associate Vice Chancellor & Chief Procurement Officer - University of California, San Francisco

, Associate Vice Chancellor & Chief Procurement Officer - Clare Shinnerl , Vice Chancellor, Finance, Operations & Administration - University of California, Davis

, Vice Chancellor, Finance, Operations & Administration - Biju Kamaleswaran , Associate Vice Chancellor, Campus Controller - University of California, Santa Cruz

, Associate Vice Chancellor, Campus Controller - Michelle NewRingeisen, Strategy & Business Operations – City of Oakland

Steve Rodriguez, Information Technology Manager – City of Livermore

Mark Sewell, Assistant Chief Financial Officer – City of Oxnard

Andrea Rosenberg, Chief Ancillary Support Services Officer - Natividad Medical Center

Private Sector

Kent Duron, Sourcing & Contracts Manager – Keck Medicine of USC

Corinne Mintz , Vice President of Finance – SIB Fixed Cost Reduction

, Vice President of Finance – SIB Fixed Cost Reduction Chad Wanke, Principal - Orbis Public Affairs

"Challenging times provide opportunities for HEROES to show themselves and the class of 2023 winners are all prime examples of this belief! Each of these men and women have exhibited leadership and excellence within their organization and it is with great honor that we celebrate each of the HERO Award winners," said Fred Armendariz, CEO of ProcureAmerica.

About us:

ProcureAmerica, an SIB Company, is the nation's leader in providing Business Intelligence (BI*) services to public agencies and public organizations. Each client engagement delivers increased supplier service levels, vendor transparency, and net cost reduction. The firm provides business intelligence expertise in six expense categories: utilities, waste services, print management, telecommunications, technology, and treasury. Learn more at www.procureamerica.org.

