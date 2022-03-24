Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE Preview

NORWICH, England, March 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Procurement & Supply Chain LIVE, BizClik Media Group's third live event of 2022, will kick off next month following months of anticipation.

The two-day hybrid event will kick off on Wednesday, April 27th, and conclude at the end of Thursday, April 28th. Hundreds of attendees are expected in person, with thousands more tuning in online via the digital event platform Brella.

In light of the current global climate, this conference contains highly-curated themes of Scope 3 management, supply chain sustainability, and mitigating the rapidly rising cost of natural resources.

There will be more than 60 speakers spread over four stages - two in-person, and two digital. All attendees will be able to watch any of the four stages, regardless of whether they are an in-person or virtual guest.

The line-up of speakers includes Alisa Bornstein from Visa, Nicholas Wright from bp, Brish Bhan Vaidya from Uber, Sheri Hinish from IBM, Mauricio Coindreau from Budweiser, and many, many more.

Each days' programme will start at 10am with an introductory talk, followed by speakers and panels on each stage throughout the day. Lunch is provided, and, while the lunch break will provide plenty of socialising opportunities, networking breaks are also scheduled regularly during the event.

And of course, this will all take place at the historic Tobacco Dock, situated in the heart of East London. Built more than 200 years ago as a hub for cargo from across the world, the Grade 1 listed building has long played host to groundbreaking events, conferences and exhibitions. Soon, it will also be packed full of people ready and willing to discuss the procurement and supply chain industries.

Kayleigh Shooter, Marketing Manager for Supply Chain Digital Magazine, says: "I am excited to unite so many supply chain and procurement executives next month, to explore the future of the two industries.

"Our event last year was such a success that we are heading back to Tobacco Dock again this year and we couldn't be more excited to meet everyone."

Find out more at procurement-live.com .

Media Contact:



Kathryn Webb

[email protected]

SOURCE BizClik Media