PROCUREMENT MAGAZINE RELEASES TOP 100 CPOs LIST

LONDON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Procurement Magazine is thrilled to announce the highly-anticipated launch of its prestigious Top 100 CPOs supplement—celebrating the best of the best of global procurement leaders.

The list showcases the Chief Procurement Officers - or equivalent roles - who are elevating the industry.

It comprises of 100 individuals who are leading the charge when it comes to investment, innovation, and capitalising on strategic opportunities to advance the procurement function.

All individuals have a passion for the industry and are driven to make a positive change for the organisations they work for and the communities they serve.

Glen White, Founder and CEO of BizClik says:

"Our Top 100 series champions professionals of all disciplines, backgrounds, and regions. It celebrates the leaders who elevate the industry day in, and day out"

