Procurement Partners Continues Investment in Executive Team to Capitalize on Growth

BLOOMINGTON, Ill., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Procurement Partners, a leading provider of healthcare spend management and procure-to-pay technologies, announced it has appointed two new executives - Andrew Conway as Chief Financial Officer and Adam Ross as Chief Revenue Officer.

Conway joins Procurement Partners from Nextech Systems, an electronic medical records and practice management software provider, where he helped the business scale and grow. His expertise in building strong teams, business partnerships, and systems optimization has driven exceptional financial performance for several high-growth companies. Conway began his financial career with Deloitte in New York after serving with distinction in the US Army as a Captain and Army Ranger.

Ross comes to Procurement Partners from his most recent role as the CRO of WebPT, an electronic medical records software provider. During his five-year tenure, the company grew over 400% and became a top 100 healthcare IT company. Ross brings strong, proven experience in growing technology businesses via direct and partner distribution as well as expanding customer relationships by creating raving fans.

"We are eager to leverage Andrew's and Adam's extensive leadership experience as we continue to scale the business," said Harmeet Singh, Procurement Partners CEO and President. "Our leadership team is excited to partner with Adam and Andrew to meet the increased market demand for solutions that drive efficiencies in a growing Healthcare market living with limited resources."

These appointments continue the trend at Procurement Partners of investing in the growth of the business. In April and May 2022, the company announced the appointments of serial growth executives Harmeet Singh as President and CEO and Troy Thibodeau. These executive appointments follow two successful acquisitions in 2021 of Hybrent and OnCare.

To learn more about Procurement Partners, click here.

About Procurement Partners

Procurement Partners is a leading provider of spend management and procure-to-pay technologies that is driving digitization and automation in healthcare. The company's end-to-end platform connects to over 10,000 unique locations and hundreds of integrated providers and vendors to automate and streamline tasks related to contracting, purchasing, inventory management, invoice reviews, and payments. Procurement Partners' customers benefit from the efficiencies gained and the competitive advantage of optimizing expenses so more energy can be put toward patient and resident care. The company processes over 4 billion dollars in transactions annually. For more information, visit procurementpartners.com and hybrent.com.

Media Contact:

Krista Smudde

[email protected]

(309) 590 - 5520

SOURCE Procurement Partners