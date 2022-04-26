Procurement Partners Names Harmeet Singh President and CEO

BROOKFIELD, Wis., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Procurement Partners, a leading provider of healthcare spend management and procure-to-pay technologies, is proud to announce it has appointed Harmeet Singh as President and CEO to lead the company's next chapter of growth.

"We are delighted to have someone of Harmeet's caliber leading Procurement Partners," states Kevin Frick, General Partner at Serent Capital. "When we initiated our CEO search, we sought a leader who has a track record of building customer-centric organizations, and that's exactly what we found. Throughout his career, Harmeet has consistently demonstrated an unusual ability to understand what customers need and then leading teams in building great solutions."

Harmeet brings decades of executive leadership and operational experience to Procurement Partners. Most recently, Harmeet was the CEO at RateGain. While at RateGain, Harmeet orchestrated the transformation of the business from a point solution to a platform solution, inevitably leading to RateGain's IPO. Under Harmeet's leadership, RateGain successfully navigated the COVID pandemic while winning several accolades for its innovation and strong customer-centric culture.

Previously, Harmeet was an Executive Partner in MDP's Telecom, Media, & Technology Services group, responsible for identifying and evaluating potential investments in the cloud and IT services industry. Prior to that role, Harmeet was the President of Cloud Services at j2 Global, Inc. There, he scaled the SaaS portfolio to $600M in revenues during his tenure. Harmeet has participated in over 100 M&A transactions throughout his career.

The appointment follows a period of strong performance and tremendous growth at Procurement Partners. In 2020, the company received a significant investment from Serent Capital. 2021 included the transformative strategic acquisitions of On.Care and Hybrent to expand the company's capabilities and better serve its customers.

Navneet Gosal, Co-Founder of Hybrent and CPO of Procurement Partners indicates, "With the scale of our combined business and new leadership, I'm confident we'll be able to continue innovating and delivering great features and functionality to our customers."

"We're starting an exciting new chapter here," states Rusty Zosel, Founder of Procurement Partners and current SVP of Channel Management. "We've brought together three exceptional companies in the last year and grown our team significantly. Bringing in a leader with experience scaling businesses was the right call for our company, customers, and colleagues. I look forward to working with Harmeet."

Per Harmeet: "I'm thrilled to be joining the Procurement Partners team. I believe Procurement Partners has a strong business model and a talented management team. The company's procure-to-pay solution provides enormous value to the healthcare ecosystem, benefiting providers, vendors, group purchasing organizations, and other service companies. I look forward to working with our customers, partners, and the overall stakeholders to help drive even more benefit from our solution."

About Procurement Partners

Procurement Partners is a leading provider of technologies that help reduce the cost of healthcare. Their solutions connect 1000's of unique providers and vendors to automate and streamline tasks related to contracting, purchasing, inventory management, invoice reviews and payments. Their customers benefit from the efficiencies gained and the competitive advantage of optimizing expenses. They process over 4 billion dollars in annual transactions. For more information, visit procurementpartners.com or their related product pages, hybrent.com and on.care.com

About Serent Capital

Serent Capital invests in growing businesses that have developed compelling solutions that address their customers' needs. As those businesses grow and evolve, the opportunities and challenges that they face change with them. Principals at Serent Capital have firsthand experience capturing those opportunities and navigating these difficulties through their experiences as CEOs, strategic advisors, and board members to successful growing businesses. By bringing its expertise and capital to bear, Serent seeks to help growing businesses thrive. For more information on Serent Capital, visit www.serentcapital.com.

