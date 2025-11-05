Procurement Sciences Closes $30 Million Series B to Accelerate AI Platform Helping Businesses Find, Win and Deliver Government Contracts

Backed by Catalyst Investors, Battery Ventures and strategic partners, the company

extends its leadership with the first AI-native operating system for GovCon,

transforming how businesses compete in the $1 trillion public sector market

WASHINGTON, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Procurement Sciences, the AI software company transforming how businesses find, win and deliver on government contracts, today announced it has closed $30 million in Series B funding led by New York City-based growth equity firm Catalyst Investors, advancing the company's mission to create the first AI-native operating system purpose built for government contractors and redefining how organizations navigate and compete in the $1 trillion public sector market.

Existing backers Battery Ventures, Tower Research Ventures, K-Street Capital and Blu Ventures participated in the oversubscribed round alongside new strategic investors Bosch Ventures, Citi and prominent industry angels.

The new funding will fuel product expansion, strategic hiring, new office openings and growth in key markets, while scaling commercialization and customer enablement.

"The U.S. government is the world's largest buyer, offering enormous opportunity, but the process is complex, competitive and leaves no margin for error," said Christian Ferreira, founder and CEO of Procurement Sciences. "As a Marine Corps veteran and former contractor, I know firsthand how outdated systems and manual processes hold companies back and restrict innovation from reaching the government sector. With this investment, Procurement Sciences will expedite the shift to intelligent automation, predictive insights and agentic AI – tools that give contractors of any size the power to win and deliver with speed, compliance and confidence. Work that once took weeks now takes minutes."

Building a Category-Defining Platform for Government Contracting

This latest funding accelerates the creation of a new category of AI platforms purpose-built for businesses in government contracting. Procurement Sciences's flagship product, Awarded AI, is the first AI-native contracting platform that powers the entire lifecycle, bringing transformation and efficiency to companies selling to the federal government, state, local and education (SLED) agencies, as well as international public sector markets.

Awarded AI offers a single, intelligent platform that automates tasks, ensures compliance and delivers real-time insights to accelerate decision-making. It replaces a patchwork of legacy tools used to manage proposals, customer relationships, contracts, market research and other disconnected systems of record, while setting a new standard for applying advanced AI to achieve success across the government contracting lifecycle. With Awarded AI, proposal responses that once required weeks or even months can now be drafted in minutes – tailored, compliant and ready for review.

"Procurement Sciences has achieved something rare – true category creation in a massive, underserved market," said Tyler Newton, managing partner at Catalyst Investors, who has joined the Procurement Sciences board. "Christian and his team have built the only comprehensive, AI-first solution designed specifically for government contracting, and their results speak for themselves. We're excited to support their mission to transform how businesses compete in the public sector."

Demand for a solution that drives efficiency in government contracting is high. Since closing its Series A just 15 months ago, Procurement Sciences has:

Achieved over 10x revenue growth

Enabled more than $3 billion in customer contract wins

Expanded its user base to over 300 organizations, including four of the Top 10 defense and aerospace contractors and leading IT, logistics and consulting firms

Appointed CTO Greg Larson, who has successfully scaled multiple companies from early stage to multi-billion-dollar valuations, most notably Jasper AI and Divvy

Grown its team from 16 to more than 70 employees

Learn more about Procurement Sciences at https://procurementsciences.com or explore Awarded AI's features and benefits at https://procurementsciences.com/platform.

About Procurement Sciences

Procurement Sciences has created the world's first AI-native operating system purpose-built for businesses selling to the government. Trusted by industry leaders and emerging contractors alike, the platform unifies opportunity discovery, proposal automation, compliance management and delivery execution in a single, intelligent solution – helping companies automatically find opportunities, respond and win, and deliver with speed and confidence. Founded in 2022 by military and industry veteran Christian Ferreira, Procurement Sciences is backed by leading investors including Catalyst Investors, Battery Ventures, Tower Research Ventures, K-Street Capital, Blu Ventures, Bosch Ventures and Citi. Learn more at procurementsciences.com

About Catalyst Investors

Catalyst Investors is a growth equity firm based in New York. Catalyst invests in rapidly growing technology companies and has been ranked as a top-decile performer by partnering with entrepreneurs and helping companies scale. Recent investments and exits include Breezeway Homes, Burro, EDB, Fieldpulse, Fusion Risk Management, LinkSquares, Ninety, Pax8, Presence, Sevaro, Tava Health and Weave Communications. For more information, visit www.catalyst.com.

SOURCE Procurement Sciences