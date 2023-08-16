ProcurementIQ Names Fiona Adams Director of Client Value Realization

News provided by

ProcurementIQ

16 Aug, 2023, 13:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ProcurementIQ, the market intelligence leader for procurement, is proud to announce that Fiona Adams has joined the company's executive staff as the director of client value realization, effective immediately.  

In her new role, Adams will develop and lead initiatives designed to maximize the value and return on investment ProcurementIQ clients receive as part of their membership. She will report to and work with Senior Vice President Vincent Roush.

"Adams will impact the client experience in countless ways," said Roush. "She'll help clients realize the full potential of our market intelligence, but she'll also elevate the product itself. As an industry leader and ProcurementIQ user, she has a deep understanding of the current and future needs of procurement departments worldwide. Her knowledge in the field and her new role at our company positions her to ensure our tools are exactly what procurement professionals need, when they need it." 

An experienced procurement leader with over two decades of sourcing and procurement consulting experience, Adams will help procurement departments and professionals worldwide achieve their goals through the successful utilization of ProcurementIQ's suite of market intelligence solutions. Her firsthand expertise in global and strategic sourcing enables her to directly affect the value clients can bring to their business by supporting client procurement strategy initiatives as well as training category managers and other users on market intelligence and ProcurementIQ tool utilization.

She will also work in concert with ProcurementIQ's product development team on enhancing current tools and creating future solutions. 

The director of client value realization position was created specifically for Adams, who joins the ProcurementIQ team from Nordstrom, where she was the senior strategic sourcing manager for two years. Before Nordstrom, Adams spent time in senior procurement positions across Adidas, WNS Denali, Starbucks, and others. 

"We're very excited to have Fiona join the ProcurementIQ management team," Roush concluded. "With her help, our clients are in a better position than ever to turn their ideas into action."

About ProcurementIQ: ProcurementIQ is the leading market intelligence provider built specifically for procurement. With coverage that spans more than 1,000 categories, ProcurementIQ has helped Fortune 500 companies, government departments and agencies, and hundreds of small businesses achieve success through quicker access to market insights and data.

SOURCE ProcurementIQ

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.