ProcurementIQ Releases Innovative New Product: RFP Builder

The RFP Builder is a secure, web-based platform that allows sourcing professionals to create RFPs backed by ProcurementIQ's vast category research and data. Tools like pre-filled templates, useful Pro-Tips, an RFP Library, dashboards, and the Strategy Whiteboard, which helps set goals and timelines, will allow procurement departments to improve their RFP processes and create better RFPs. These features lead to better vendor responses and improved sourcing outcomes.

"The mission of ProcurementIQ is to make the professional lives of procurement practitioners more efficient. The RFP process at many organizations is one of the most inefficient areas," said Kevin Culbert, Vice President, Production. "We aim to help them save time by working smarter, not harder, and the RFP Builder accomplishes this through a cutting-edge and collaborative platform that is incredibly user-friendly."

ProcurementIQ's RFP Builder automatically populates best practice templates using the market intelligence firm's 1,000+ research reports, and allows users to add, remove and customize information, as needed. Sourcing professionals will find that the RFP Builder turns the RFP process into a quick, centralized and repeatable experience, resulting in time savings and better vendor selection.

About ProcurementIQ

Recognized as a trusted and independent source of procurement research, ProcurementIQ offers a comprehensive library of data and analysis on over 1,000 categories. With an extensive online portfolio valued for its depth and scope, ProcurementIQ equips procurement professionals with the insight necessary to make better, faster purchasing decisions. ProcurementIQ is a division of IBISWorld and serves a wide range of public and private organizations from its US headquarters in Los Angeles. For more information, visit www.procurementiq.com or call 1-888-878-9429.

