Procurify Lands as the Customer Leader in Spend Matters' 2019 E-Procurement SolutionMap

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Procurify is on a mission to Make Business Spending Smart and Simple. Taking a step to democratize organizational spend, Procurify has been recognized as the customer leader for the 2019 Spend Matters E-Procurement SolutionMap vendor comparison rankings.

You can visit http://spendmatters.com/solutionmap/e-procurement/ to view the free ranking charts by RFI category and buying persona or to learn more about the methodology.

The Spend Matters SolutionMap rankings offer a comprehensive, in-depth view annually into the leading procure-to-pay and e-procurement technologies. "SolutionMap is the great equalizer between buyers and sellers of procurement technology solutions," says Spend Matters founder Jason Busch. "It is the only ratings methodology that is fully transparent, considers equal parts technology analyst and customer scoring (individually and separately), and allows business users to create a one-to-one map based on their requirements to what technology vendors can provide based on demonstrated, generally available capability."

"Procurify helps teams build spend cultures where agility and control are not mutually exclusive goals," said co-founder and CEO Aman Mann. "Procurify is built for the most innovative companies in the world and provides organizations with the end-to-end tools they need to manage team member-initiated spending."

About Procurify — Smart and Simple Business Spending

Procurify is the go-to spend management solution for midsize companies that want convenient spend controls, a convenient purchasing process and democratized access to spending data.

