Procurri Finalizes Acquisition Of Rockland-Congruity

ATLANTA, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Acquisition includes the following business units of Rockland-Congruity LLC:

Third-Party Maintenance

Refurbished IT Hardware

IT Asset Disposition & IT Lifecycle Services

PROCURRI CORPORATION LIMITED, a leading global provider of Third-Party Maintenance, Enterprise IT Hardware and IT Lifecycle Services, announced it has completed the acquisition of Boston, MA based ROCKLAND-CONGRUITY and will rebrand the company as PROCURRI in the coming weeks.

In 2017, PROCURRI LLC (Procurri's US subsidiary) and ROCKLAND-CONGRUITY formed a strategic joint venture allowing the companies to leverage their combined best practices and datacenter expertise to strengthen Procurri's overall global offering to channel partners. With the acquisition completed, Procurri now has one of the strongest and most comprehensive "go-to-markets" of any company in their space.

This is the third major acquisition in Procurri's M&A growth strategy to become the world's premier distributor to the IT channel for Third-Party Maintenance, End-of-Life IT Hardware and IT Lifecycle Services.

JJ Jeanguenat, Procurri LLC's Head of Services, commented, "We are excited to finalize this purchase, so we can start capitalizing on the massive value we now bring to our channel partners. New capabilities and synergies have emerged from this strategic acquisition that put Procurri at the top of the mountain in the datacenter lifecycle services space."

Brian Davidson, President of Rockland-Congruity, said, "Combining our unique skill sets around enterprise storage with Procurri's global reach and channel focused business model creates a compelling "one stop shop" solution for resellers that need to offer IT Lifecycle products and services that every end user needs but the traditional IT channel doesn't offer."

Since its incorporation in 2013, PROCURRI has grown rapidly and now operates 18 offices and 6 warehouses across three regional hubs in the Americas, EMEA and Asia Pacific.

