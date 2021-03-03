Procurri Named As Elite 150 Company In 2021 Managed Service Provider 500 List

ATLANTA, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CRN 2021 MSP500 (Managed Service Provider 500) List has been announced, with the world's largest independent distributor of ITAD, OEM recertified hardware and post-warranty maintenance, Procurri, listed not just in the top 500 – but in the Elite 150 portion of the rankings.

The CRN's MSP500 list annually ranks the top managed service providers and consultants across North America, and is much respected, analyzed and discussed in the US market. The rankings serve to "recognize the top technology providers and consultants who whose forward-thinking approach to providing managed services is changing the landscape of the IT channel." The specific Elite 150 fraction goes on to reward those with "an extensive managed services portfolio, including on-premises and off-premises capabilities, weighted toward midmarket and enterprise customers."

It is a highly competitive and prestigious list, and one which Procurri note humbly as remarkable. Zack Sexton, Procurri Head of Global Accounts for the Americas said of the ranking: "It is an excellent mark of respect toward the Procurri team's hard work over the last year that we have been named in the Elite 150 MSP500 list. We are the only company who work in partnership with solution providers to provide Global Maintenance, ITAD and Hardware Services to their end customers. While our competitors are trying to sell directly to customers, we are channel focused and that is what is unique about us. It is with great honor that Procurri is recognized for its continued hard work through an undeniably difficult year – and truly sits as testament to our team's continued dedication to unbeatable service."

In 2021, Procurri's North American focus is planned to include work with emerging technologies from Nutanix, a continued focus on its employees' wellbeing in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic and further deployment of field engineers.

