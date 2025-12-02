Procyrion Appoints Andrew Davis as Chief Commercial Officer

Seasoned MedTech executive to focus on therapy development initiatives as company continues to drive enrollment in DRAIN-HF pivotal IDE trial

HOUSTON, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Procyrion™, Inc., a medical device company dedicated to improving outcomes for patients with cardiac and renal impairment, announced today the appointment of Andrew Davis as Chief Commercial Officer, effective immediately.

In his new role, Mr. Davis will lead Procyrion's therapy development with a focus on trial enrollment, key opinion leader (KOL) engagement, podium strategy and advancing all early market development activities essential for future commercialization of the Aortix™ percutaneous mechanical circulatory support (pMCS) technology.

"Andy's deep cardiovascular experience and proven track record of launching category-creating therapies makes him an exceptional addition to the company as enrollment in our DRAIN-HF pivotal trial continues to positively progress," said Eric S. Fain, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Procyrion. "Patients with diuretic-resistant heart failure who have failed currently available therapies remains a significant unmet need and an underserved, large market opportunity. Andy's leadership will be instrumental as we strengthen therapy development efforts and build the foundation needed to bring the Aortix pump to patients and physicians."

Aortix is a catheter-deployed pump designed to directly increase perfusion to the kidneys while unloading the heart and improving cardiac performance. The innovative design harnesses fluid entrainment to pump blood without the need for a valve, delivering a therapeutic benefit via a physiologically natural mechanism of action for acute decompensated heart failure (ADHF) patients who remain congested despite standard medical therapy (cardiorenal syndrome or CRS).

"I'm honored to join Procyrion to advance the important work already underway," said Mr. Davis. "Patients with diuretic-resistant heart failure urgently need new options and the Aortix pump offers a compelling, new approach. I look forward to collaborating with the team and clinicians at our clinical sites to expand understanding of our therapy and to lay the groundwork in support of future commercialization."

Prior to joining Procyrion, Mr. Davis served as Chief Commercial Officer at Silk Road Medical, where he successfully spearheaded the go-to-market strategy for transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR), a groundbreaking therapy for carotid artery disease. In addition to Silk Road, he spent 15 years at Medtronic, where he led multiple sales organizations across Cardiac and Vascular Therapies, including structural heart (TAVR), endovascular (EVAR/TEVAR), peripheral vascular, and spine/biologics. Mr. Davis has also held senior commercial roles at Endologix and 3M's Advanced Wound Therapy Group. He earned a B.S. in Political Science from Florida State University.

About Procyrion

Procyrion™, Inc. is a privately held medical device company dedicated to providing effective treatment options for patients with cardiac and renal impairment. The company is developing the Aortix™ percutaneous mechanical circulatory support device, a catheter-deployed pump technology that uniquely harnesses fluid entrainment to pump blood to address multiple conditions with significant unmet needs. Aortix is limited by Federal law to investigational use only and is not approved for sale in any geography. Please visit www.procyrion.com for more information.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

