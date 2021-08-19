Prodapt Acquires Innovative Logic, will Expand to Silicon Valley, and Serve Global Digital Platform Companies

With the burgeoning demand for hi-tech services arising due to the explosive growth of 5G, IoT, AR/VR, the acquisition will enable Prodapt to play a vital role in the early stages of the innovation cycle, acquire new capabilities, and deepen relationships with digital platform companies in the connectedness industry.

"Innovative Logic has built an impressive business with a marquee customer base and we're excited to welcome them to the Prodapt family," said Vedant Jhaver, Chairman and CEO, Prodapt. "Our combined expertise in the hi-tech services will help to strengthen our capability and relationships with some of the leading creators of the hyper-connected world," he added.

Innovative logic's systems design capabilities in silicon (SoC, ASIC, FPGA) & software (Embedded, Firmware, IoT) complements Prodapt's vision of Connectedness to play an end-to-end role that enables communications, collaboration, and entertainment. The expanded capability will help Prodapt provide services right from the device to the edge and the cloud.

"Joining Prodapt is a great cultural fit for the Innovative Logic team, given our shared belief to enable, integrate and build solutions using next-gen technologies," said Dinesh Tyagi, President & CEO, Innovative Logic. "We can now scale and deliver a more powerful proposition to customers spanning across consulting, embedded systems design to operations and digital business outcome-driven solutions."

About Prodapt: www.prodapt.com

Prodapt has a singular focus on the Connectedness vertical. Prodapt's customers range from telecom operators, digital / multi-service providers (D/MSPs), technology and digital platform companies in the business of connectedness.

Prodapt builds, integrates, and operates solutions enabling next-generation technologies and innovations. Prodapt works with global leaders including AT&T, Verizon, CenturyLink, Adtran, Vodafone, Liberty Global, Windstream, Virgin Media, Rogers, Deutsche Telekom among many others. Prodapt's customers today help more than a billion people and five billion devices stay connected.

Prodapt has offices in North America, Europe, Latam, India, and Africa. It is part of the 120-year-old business conglomerate, The Jhaver Group, which employs over 22,000 people across 64+ locations globally.

About Innovative Logic: https://inno-logic.com/

Innovative Logic is a technology services company delivering design/verification services in ASIC, FPGA, and embedded systems domains. Innovative Logic has been in the business of embedded solutions for 15+ years helping several FAANG and global tier 1 digital platform companies in domains such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, IoT, SSD, ADAS, networking, video, graphics, etc.

Media Contact:

Krishna Kumar N

[email protected]

SOURCE Prodapt