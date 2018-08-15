Prodege is One of the 2018 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodege, LLC was named one of the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles for a 4th time, by the Los Angeles Business Journal and Best Companies Group.

Prodege is the parent company to Swagbucks, MyPoints and ShopAtHome, three leading consumer reward platforms on the web. Chairman and CEO, Chuck Davis says, "We have an amazing staff that moves us forward day after day leading us to the end zone."

The LABJ survey and awards program was designed to identify, recognize and honor the 100 best employers in Los Angeles, benefiting the county's economy, workforce and businesses.

"We are honored to be named one of the Best Places to Work in LA," said Irma Mena, SVP Human Resources. "Prodege was founded and has grown up in Los Angeles and we love celebrating our diverse and forward-thinking team. Happy employees are essential to our partners' success and our consumers' enjoyment, so we take great pride in maintaining an environment and culture for everyone to thrive and succeed together."

To learn more about working at Prodege, LLC and explore open positions, visit https://www.prodege.com/careers/

For more information on the Best Places to Work in Los Angeles program, visit www.BestPlacestoWorkLA.com.

About Prodege, LLC

Prodege is an internet and media company that is dedicated to creating rewarding moments for its members. Prodege is comprised of three consumer brands, Swagbucks, MyPoints, and ShopAtHome, which deliver engaging content and valuable rewards to more than 40 million members. Our family of consumer loyalty websites and mobile apps reward members with free gift cards or cash for the everyday things they are already doing online—like shopping, searching the web, watching videos, and sharing opinions. Prodege's complementary suite of business solutions helps brands boost engagement with consumers by making it easy to gather insights, listen to their audience, and gain further exposure to drive brand loyalty. Visit www.prodege.com for more information.

SOURCE Prodege, LLC

