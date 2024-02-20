Prodigal Introduces Results-Focused Strategic Intelligence Built on Proprietary AI for Consumer Finance

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigal, the pioneer of consumer finance intelligence, announces the launch of a suite of strategic intelligence solutions, offering unprecedented actionable insights to businesses in lending, collections, healthcare RCM, and auto finance.

By leveraging its unique AI, custom-trained on over 400 million consumer conversations and interactions, Prodigal delivers dynamic new scores and reports based on the most valuable source of information they have - their own customer data.

Forward-thinking companies making use of Prodigal's intelligence are already seeing results like a 4X increase in payments.

Uncovering diamonds hidden inside customer conversations and interactions

"Until now, consumer finance companies have had to rely on outdated account information and static third-party scoring," said Shantanu Gangal, CEO of Prodigal. "Lenders and collectors are sitting on a diamond mine with all of the information contained in their customer interactions. Our unique strategic intelligence reveals those diamonds so they can turn them into profits."

Examples of how Prodigal's customers are using strategic intelligence include:

Dynamic propensity to pay scoring

Account-specific engagement recommendations for email and text outreach

Objective complaint capture and management

Automated upsell and cross-sell signals to indicate accounts ready for new products

Predictive alerts for accounts whose activity shows a risk of default

Early warning for accounts with behavior that indicates a likelihood of attrition or churn

Turning hidden gems into visible results and revenue

Forward-thinking consumer finance teams investing in these solutions are already seeing results.

One BNPL lender using Prodigal's engagement intelligence to improve its email outreach strategy saw a 14% increase in email open rates, a 27% increase in click-through rates, and a stunning 43% increase in payment rates.

That success is no accident, explained Akshat Vaidya, Data Science and Machine Learning Product Manager at Prodigal.

"A typical sophisticated lender or collections agency would have 50 or 60 parameters on which they will make a decision. Because we are able to combine intelligence across multiple sources, for this particular lender we incorporated 170 features in the model to help them drive the impact that they were looking for."

Moving at the speed of AI

Each of these intelligence solutions produces powerful results without the burden of building tools in-house, and with the benefit of Prodigal's industry expertise.

"Prodigal makes proven AI solutions that give you tremendous speed-to-market available to all consumer finance businesses. Your peers are already seeing the benefits - you can't afford to wait," said Scott Hamilton, Banking and Lending Strategy Leader at Prodigal.

Prodigal is the only fintech company giving consumer finance teams the opportunity to grow their futures - and their profits - on fresh intelligence sourced from their own customer data. And as of today, it's available to every lending and collections company that wants to revolutionize their results.

About Prodigal: Prodigal is the pioneer of consumer finance intelligence, supplying fresh and dynamic strategic and operational intelligence across lending and collections.

Their proprietary AI has been trained on over 400 million consumer finance conversations and interactions, empowering businesses to improve revenue, reduce expenses, decrease risk, and gather insights that drive efficiency and effectiveness.

To learn more, visit ProdigalTech.com .

