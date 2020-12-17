Prodigo Solutions Adds Oracle Peoplesoft Translator to its Xchange Platform

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigo Solutions is excited to introduce its proprietary Oracle Peoplesoft XML transaction gateway which is capable of translating Peoplesoft XML supply chain documents into standard EDI messages – a process that improves the flow of data and information between health care systems and their vendors.

Prodigo's Xchange uses a bi-directional interface that enables procurement organizations to transact electronically with a larger community of vendors and trading partners because it automates a wide range of transactions, including purchase orders, acknowledgements and invoices. With this enhancement, clients can leverage Oracle Peoplesoft's native functionality to connect transactions with their trading partners, resulting in faster onboarding and greater adoption of electronic commerce.

"The enhancement of our Xchange expands our capabilities and provides a significant cost advantage for our Oracle customers," said Bob Pavlik, Prodigo's EVP of Business and Partner Development. "They will no longer require custom development or expensive third-party software to realize the benefits of true transaction automation."

The Prodigo Xchange is a private and full-service peer-to-peer electronic transaction messaging network designed to help trading partners rapidly exchange electronic transactions at a lower cost per transaction. The Xchange automates supply chain transactions between vendors and partners across a wide range of technical capabilities thereby eliminating the need for paper documents and manual processing. Electronic transactions are proven to reduce the transactional costs with trading partners by over 75%.

Prodigo deploys private e-Commerce networks that broker the exchange of business transactions across a secure and managed trading network. Prodigo provides a single connection for all trading partners in order to lower IT operation and maintenance costs while supporting flexible transmission options [FTP, SFTP, VAN, AS2] and industry standard e-commerce connection protocols [EDI, XML, flat file, manual Portal PO Flip].

In addition, the Prodigo Xchange delivers enhanced visibility and decision support tools to improve supply chain efficiency, through-put and monitor vendor performance.

"When we recently deployed this new technology for a large group of health care providers, we were able to automate 78% of their supply chain on day one," Pavlik said. "This process resulted in a significant reduction of the time and cost previously required to manage their transactions. We are eager to offer this enhanced capability to all of our customers as well as future customers."

About Prodigo Solutions

Counting more than half of the nation's most prestigious health systems as clients, Prodigo has amassed one of the largest repositories of supply and services market data in the U.S. Its solutions resolve long-standing data problems, enforce product and services standards, optimize contract utilization, and enhance the requisitioning experience of clinicians. Typically deployed as a performance-extension to ERP, Prodigo is foundational to value-based, clinically integrated supply chains.

