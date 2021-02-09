Prodigo Solutions Announces Product Expansion for Health Care Client

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Prodigo Solutions is pleased to announce that its long-standing client, BJC HealthCare (BJC) , "went live" on Xchange , a private B2B commerce network for automating electronic data interchange (EDI) and other electronic transactions between business associates. BJC HealthCare is one of the largest nonprofit health care organizations in the United States, with net revenues of $5.7 billion.

The Xchange network extends the functionality of BJC's existing Marketplace procurement platform, originally deployed in 2016. Prodigo's Xchange helped the health system improve vendor adoption of EDI so that it could more quickly automate a greater percentage of its supplier EDI transactions. Xchange has enabled BJC to consolidate its supply chain technology on a single platform while streamlining vendor onboarding and delivering better visibility into transactions with supply vendors. The initial go-live included BJC's largest supply vendors, providing coverage for over 75% of EDI purchase order volume.

The project involved the translation of all document types from PeopleSoft XML protocol to the standard EDIX12 4010 format for vendors. Day one of the implementation included over 1,300 total EDI POs, representing over $718,000 of supply chain spend.

"Our Xchange platform helps to automate supply chain transactions between clients and their suppliers and distributors, and reduce the need for manual processing and paper documents," said Prodigo Solutions' Executive Vice President of Business Development, Robert Pavlik.

By implementing Xchange, Prodigo provided BJC with a single connection gateway to its suppliers and distributors with enhanced transaction monitoring and control; all at a lower cost per transaction."

Prodigo Solutions is a healthcare technology company that improves provider's financial control and reduces supply chain cost. Prodigo Solutions' savings technology has been developed by healthcare supply chain experts to deliver tangible results across a continuum of care. Customers who use our systems purchase more than $17 billion annually for the more than 600 hospitals they operate.

